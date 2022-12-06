ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Professors Honored by National Academy of Inventors

Two Dartmouth professors were among 169 academic inventors named on Thursday as fellows by the National Academy of Inventors. Charles Sentman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the Geisel School of Medicine, and Charles Sullivan, a professor at Thayer School of Engineering, will be inducted as NAI Fellows at the organization’s 12th annual meeting in June in Washington, D.C.
