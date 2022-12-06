Read full article on original website
sdsheriff.gov
Shooting - Lakeside
Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lakeside that left a teenager in critical condition. On November 6 just before 1:00 a.m., deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street. When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back. Deputies immediately rendered medical aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
sdsheriff.gov
SDPD Officer-Involved Shooting
On Thursday, December 8 just before 1:00 p.m., San Diego Police Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Central Avenue in San Diego for a report of a man holding a handgun to his head. Officers arrived and the man fled northbound through the alley behind 42nd Street. Officers confronted the man and he asked them to shoot him. The man again fled from officers on foot, northbound through the alley. Additional officers confronted the man on a driveway of a residence in the 4200 block of 42nd Street. He failed to comply with instructions prompting officers to deploy less lethal bean bag rounds. The bean bag rounds made contact and the man fell to the ground. As he got up, he was armed with the handgun which prompted three officers to discharge their service weapons. The man was struck and fell to the ground where he succumbed to his injuries, despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics.
sdsheriff.gov
Arson - Lemon Grove
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Crime Stoppers want your help in identifying this person in connection with an arson in Lemon Grove. It happened on November 19 just after 12:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive at the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children located within the McAlister Institute.
sdsheriff.gov
Traffic Pursuit - Encinitas
On Wednesday, December 7 just before 4:30 a.m., deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station's Crime Suppression Team observed a red Dodge Charger believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive. The...
sdsheriff.gov
SDPD In-Custody Death
On Thursday, December 8 just after 4:30 p.m., San Diego Police Department Officers were dispatched to the U-Haul business in the 4300 block of El Cajon Boulevard regarding an unknown male adult standing in the roadway, acting erratically. San Diego Police Officers arrived and contacted the man, later identified as...
