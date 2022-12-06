On Thursday, December 8 just before 1:00 p.m., San Diego Police Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Central Avenue in San Diego for a report of a man holding a handgun to his head. Officers arrived and the man fled northbound through the alley behind 42nd Street. Officers confronted the man and he asked them to shoot him. The man again fled from officers on foot, northbound through the alley. Additional officers confronted the man on a driveway of a residence in the 4200 block of 42nd Street. He failed to comply with instructions prompting officers to deploy less lethal bean bag rounds. The bean bag rounds made contact and the man fell to the ground. As he got up, he was armed with the handgun which prompted three officers to discharge their service weapons. The man was struck and fell to the ground where he succumbed to his injuries, despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO