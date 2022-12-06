Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Kidsburgh: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden offers 'Dazzling Nights' light display
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the "Dazzling Nights" display.You'll feel like you're stepping into another world where fireflies dance among the clouds surrounding you, and what appears to be glitter glistens among the tall trees."We love walking through. It's like these magical fairies," says Lisa Williams of Robinson, who walked through the display with her young daughter.Each stop along the two miles of meandering pathways is unique...
Hotel connected to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh officially open
PITTSBURGH — Over the years the North Shore has grown with our sports teams and restaurant district. But the people Channel 11 spoke to hope that’s only the beginning as they feel that stretch of town is full of opportunity. “San Antonio has the riverwalk and that’s just...
Steel City Con welcomes celebrities, pop culture and more to Pittsburgh
MONROEVILLE, Pa. KDKA) - Some of pop culture's greatest hits of all time are in Pittsburgh, taking over the Monroeville Convention Center for a celebrity-packed Steel City Con.It's one of the largest comic cons in the United States with over 100,00 square feet of convention space and 750 vendor tables, an artist alley and celebrity guests.This year, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings, Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo from Christmas Vacation and Paula Abdul will be among the celebrities in town. Meet and greets will take place Friday through Sunday with doors opening today for VIPs at 9:30 a.m. There will also be celebrity Q&As, panels, celebrity photo-ops and Steel City Con's cosplay, trivia and costume contests. Bob Stein, the owner of Steel City Con, says they have it all. "There's something for everybody, whether you want to see Thelma Harper, or The Undertaker, the Lord of the Rings or just go Christmas shopping -- there's something for everybody," Stein said.The convention encourages attendees to purchase tickets early. Admission for children 10 and under is free. You can get tickets and schedules on their website.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11
Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
New eatery, Frankie's on 2nd, to open Saturday in Leechburg
A new eatery is opening in an old dining spot familiar to many Leechburg residents. Frankie’s on 2nd will have a soft opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, serving breakfast in what was formerly Pappy’s restaurant and, before that, Bonello’s. It is located at 81-83 Second St.
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand opening
A famous store chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about giveaways and other details about the grand opening event. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the famous convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz will open its newest Pennsylvania location in Ellwood City.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.The cards sell for $5.
Monroeville couple continue toy-collecting tradition
This Santa Claus is about as real as it gets. Pete Colangelo might not have a flying sleigh or workshop full of elves. And instead of the North Pole, he lives in Monroeville. But each year, and he and his wife, Carol, make deliveries that put plenty of smiles on young faces.
wtae.com
This Dormont dog somehow became stuck in a tree
We’ve all heard of or seen the occasional animal in a tree. Stereotypically, it’s a cat. Sometimes it’s scalier: Remember the black snake up a tree in Frick Park a few years ago?. But man’s best friend is typically not on that list. Anthony Mwape said...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
CHMH Hosts Jackie Evancho; Joe Grushecky & Houserockers Play Club Cafe; Chris Higbee at Rivers Casino (Sat., 12/10/22)
1) Who knew there was a world-class voice talent living in the Pine-Richland area? Well, evidently, Jackie Evancho knew! She started out by entering talent contests, including St. Barnabas’ Kean Idol. Acting was also in Evancho’s early repertoire. She performed in Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s version of High School Musical in 2007. She cut an independent album, Prelude to a Dream, and what a prelude to a dream it was. Evancho posted videos of her performances to YouTube. She was turned down twice in auditions for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The third time was indeed the charm. The ladder to mega-stardom presented itself in 2010 after the nation heard her incredible classical song performances on “America’s Got Talent.” She came in second. Since then, she has recorded eight studio albums, all of which achieved success on the music charts, and is the youngest artist ever to achieve platinum sales status. She sang the national anthem at President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Her latest release is 2019’s The Debut. On it she sings songs of Broadway’s new American songbook. She is also reportedly completing a tribute album of Joni Mitchell songs, Carousel of Time. 8 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Pittsburghers celebrate Krampusnacht, carrying on ancient traditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Christmas season is all about the joy of giving, it can also get a little weird.On Monday night, the Krampuses came out to play.Hundreds were in Market Square tonight for the Krampusnacht festival.It happens every December 5th in Europe, in celebration of the story of a mythical goat beast known as Krampus, who punishes naughty children who misbehave before the feast of St. Nicholas.The festival has become a tradition here in Pittsburgh. Festivities included a Krampen procession and photo opportunities with winter spirits.
pethelpful.com
Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home
A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
Gabriel's Shoe Repair in Pittsburgh to close after nearly 50 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKD) — Gabriel's Shoe Repair in Downtown Pittsburgh is set to close this month after nearly 50 years in business.The 81-year-old proprietor, Gabriel Fontana, who himself is a Pittsburgh institution, says that he is ready to retire.Fontana has been working on shoes almost his entire life. Growing up in Italy in the aftermath of World War II, Fontana's childhood was spent going to school and learning the cobbling trade, a trade that would enable him to emigrate to the United States and land in Pittsburgh, a city he very much loves."It's a quiet city," Fontana said. "There's not too...
Pizzelles and Biscotti from the Wedding Cookie Table
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The people behind the popular Wedding Cookie Table are sharing their recipes for pizzelles and biscotti!Our Favorite Biscotti by WandaIngredients 6 eggs2 c sugar1 c oil (No canola oil; use vegetable oil)2 tsp vanilla extract2 tsp almond extract6 c flour2 tsp baking powder1 tsp baking soda1 tsp saltDirectionsBeat eggs with mixer. Add sugar, beat again.Add oil and mix. Add flour which has been sifted together with baking powder, soda and salt. Mix with wooden spoon. Spoon 6 rows - two each on three greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. With a serrated knife, slice diagonally. Toast in over 5 minutes on each side. Pizzelles by LindaIngredients and Directions 1 dozen eggs - well beaten 3 c sugar 2 tsp vanilla 2 tsp lemon extract 2 tsp anise extract Beat well. Melt 1 pound oleo. Cool and add to egg mixture. 4 tsp baking powder 6 c pastry flour Sift 5 c flour and baking powder together then add sixth c if needed. Make in electric pizzelle iron.
pghcitypaper.com
We Want the Funk Festival brings legendary music acts to Pittsburgh
We Want the Funk Festival wants to prove that “funk is timeless and is at home everywhere.” That’s according to a statement about the event, set to unfold across two days full of performances from “chart-toppers to R&B-fusion groups to solo vocalists.”. Now in its fourth...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police warn of 'porch pirates' spoiling this holiday season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are warning people to remain vigilant this holiday season, as 'porch pirates' look for an opportunity to strike. "As much as we'd like to live in a world where everyone's packages are safe and sound on their porch," Cmdr. Christopher Ragland said, "there have been cases where people have taken packages off people's property."
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
Comments / 0