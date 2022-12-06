With the ongoing story of Sami Zayn's attempts to ingratiate himself into The Bloodline, the veteran performer continues to carve a place for himself at the top of the card in WWE. The chemistry between Zayn and the other members of The Bloodline is utterly palpable, helping create one of the most engaging storylines happening in professional wrestling today. During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Zayn shared some insight into the relationship between himself and The Usos, including a particular element of his real-life friendship with Jimmy that has found its way onscreen in their story.

2 DAYS AGO