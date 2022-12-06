ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors

Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo

Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors

Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
nodq.com

WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot

WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
Yardbarker

Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime

Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
Fightful

Chris Jericho Says Colt Cabana Was 'Solely' Brought Back For Story, Had Ideas For PCO And Chris Hero

On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It marked Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since the March 8 episode of AEW Dark. As part of the storyline, Jericho, the reigning ROH World Champion, was facing former ROH champions as he attempted to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor.
tjrwrestling.net

Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury

Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
Yardbarker

Sonjay Dutt comments on Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, the difference between his job in WWE and AEW

Sonjay Dutt said he loves doing backstage work more than wrestling:. "Ever since I stopped wrestling, it was a weird transition. Okay, now I've stopped wrestling. I'm working backstage. Is this really what I want to do and quickly I learned ,yes. I love doing what I do backstage. I'm more fulfilled professionally working in a backstage capacity than I did going out there and wrestling."
BBC

AEW's Saraya: Ex-WWE star on her dream return to the ring

"It felt fantastic - I never thought I'd be able to wrestle again." Saraya-Jade Bevis - aka WWE's Paige - says retiring in 2018 due to a neck injury was "one of the hardest things". But then, earlier this year, she shocked the world by appearing for rival promotion All...
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Schiavone Opens Up On Some Of His Backstage Duties In AEW

During the latest edition of his “Ask Tony Anything” podcast on AdFreeShows, AEW commenter Tony Schiavone opened up on some of the work he does backstage in All Elite Wrestling, including times where he tries to defuse potential conflicts among coaches or talent. You can check out some...
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Confirms 'Real-Life' Element Of WWE Pairing With Jimmy Uso

With the ongoing story of Sami Zayn's attempts to ingratiate himself into The Bloodline, the veteran performer continues to carve a place for himself at the top of the card in WWE. The chemistry between Zayn and the other members of The Bloodline is utterly palpable, helping create one of the most engaging storylines happening in professional wrestling today. During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Zayn shared some insight into the relationship between himself and The Usos, including a particular element of his real-life friendship with Jimmy that has found its way onscreen in their story.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Sasha Banks Notes from WWE, AEW, NJPW, Others

As noted earlier today, it’s been reported that NJPW is bringing Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) to their Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, which is scheduled for January 4 from the Tokyo Dome, and January 21 from the Yokohama Arena. There’s no word yet on what capacity Banks will be there in, or if she’s appearing in front of the crowd, but NJPW is set to bring her to the show.
wrestlinginc.com

W. Morrissey Gets New Ring Name In AEW

It appears that AEW star W. Morrissey has a new ring name. In a Twitter post from All Elite Wrestling's official account, a graphic for an upcoming match refers to him as Big Bill. AEW announced that Big Bill and his colleague from The Firm, Lee Moriarty, are set to...
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Message On Behalf Of His Uncle Barry Windham

Bray Wyatt has been all about his various entertaining gimmicks in WWE for the past decade. Many people also know that Wyatt is a part of the legendary Rotanda wrestling family which consists of his father I.R.S., brother Bo Dallas, late grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, and uncles Kendall and Barry Windham. Now Wyatt is in need of help for his uncle Barry.
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Rejects Creative Plans For Return To TV

The All Elite Wrestling roster is loaded with talent, but fans have often made it clear that they want to see more of Miro on AEW programming. It’s been months since Miro has wrestled a match in AEW, and it was recently reported that creative has nothing for him.

