ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime
Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Chris Jericho Says Colt Cabana Was 'Solely' Brought Back For Story, Had Ideas For PCO And Chris Hero
On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It marked Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since the March 8 episode of AEW Dark. As part of the storyline, Jericho, the reigning ROH World Champion, was facing former ROH champions as he attempted to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
Yardbarker
Sonjay Dutt comments on Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, the difference between his job in WWE and AEW
Sonjay Dutt said he loves doing backstage work more than wrestling:. "Ever since I stopped wrestling, it was a weird transition. Okay, now I've stopped wrestling. I'm working backstage. Is this really what I want to do and quickly I learned ,yes. I love doing what I do backstage. I'm more fulfilled professionally working in a backstage capacity than I did going out there and wrestling."
BBC
AEW's Saraya: Ex-WWE star on her dream return to the ring
"It felt fantastic - I never thought I'd be able to wrestle again." Saraya-Jade Bevis - aka WWE's Paige - says retiring in 2018 due to a neck injury was "one of the hardest things". But then, earlier this year, she shocked the world by appearing for rival promotion All...
"No One's Ever Gotten My Name Right": Brendan Fraser Explained How To Properly Pronounce His Name And I've Been Wrong For Years
"No one's ever gotten my name right."
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Opens Up On Some Of His Backstage Duties In AEW
During the latest edition of his “Ask Tony Anything” podcast on AdFreeShows, AEW commenter Tony Schiavone opened up on some of the work he does backstage in All Elite Wrestling, including times where he tries to defuse potential conflicts among coaches or talent. You can check out some...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Confirms 'Real-Life' Element Of WWE Pairing With Jimmy Uso
With the ongoing story of Sami Zayn's attempts to ingratiate himself into The Bloodline, the veteran performer continues to carve a place for himself at the top of the card in WWE. The chemistry between Zayn and the other members of The Bloodline is utterly palpable, helping create one of the most engaging storylines happening in professional wrestling today. During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Zayn shared some insight into the relationship between himself and The Usos, including a particular element of his real-life friendship with Jimmy that has found its way onscreen in their story.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Sasha Banks Notes from WWE, AEW, NJPW, Others
As noted earlier today, it’s been reported that NJPW is bringing Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) to their Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, which is scheduled for January 4 from the Tokyo Dome, and January 21 from the Yokohama Arena. There’s no word yet on what capacity Banks will be there in, or if she’s appearing in front of the crowd, but NJPW is set to bring her to the show.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets New Ring Name In AEW
It appears that AEW star W. Morrissey has a new ring name. In a Twitter post from All Elite Wrestling's official account, a graphic for an upcoming match refers to him as Big Bill. AEW announced that Big Bill and his colleague from The Firm, Lee Moriarty, are set to...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Message On Behalf Of His Uncle Barry Windham
Bray Wyatt has been all about his various entertaining gimmicks in WWE for the past decade. Many people also know that Wyatt is a part of the legendary Rotanda wrestling family which consists of his father I.R.S., brother Bo Dallas, late grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, and uncles Kendall and Barry Windham. Now Wyatt is in need of help for his uncle Barry.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Rejects Creative Plans For Return To TV
The All Elite Wrestling roster is loaded with talent, but fans have often made it clear that they want to see more of Miro on AEW programming. It’s been months since Miro has wrestled a match in AEW, and it was recently reported that creative has nothing for him.
