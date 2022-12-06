Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
What the Heck Is Dragon Fruit and How Do You Eat It?
If there were a contest for the most strikingly colorful fruit, the dragon fruit would definitely make the top of the list. This vividly pink tropical fruit with yellow- and green-tipped spines is actually a type of cactus, and is native to Mexico, Central America and South America. The fruit is also very popular in Asian countries such as Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.
TODAY.com
Ina Garten, TODAY anchors share their holiday traditions
Ina Garten shares how she simplifies hosting and entertaining, gives recommendations for engaging the five senses, and suggests bringing in a surprise guest.Dec. 8, 2022.
TODAY.com
Ina Garten, Erin French show easy ways to dress up your table
From tablecloths to candles, Ina Garten and Erin French share easy ways to dress up your holiday table with items you probably already have around the house!Dec. 8, 2022.
TODAY.com
Chili’s discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers, and fans are not having it: ‘Worst day of my life’
The great Maya Angelou once said, “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” She definitely was not talking about the food at a Dallas-founded restaurant chain, but her words are surely ringing true among a certain set of people on social media lamenting a famous spot’s recent menu change.
TODAY.com
Joy Bauer's spreads holiday cheer with 2 veggie-packed dips
Dip, dip, hooray, it's the holidays! Adorn your spread with these two next-level dips. This creamy, dreamy, tangy dip is packed with swirls of jammy caramelized onions. It’s the perfect addition to a platter of crudites and whole-grain crackers. As tempting as it might be, don't rush the onion-caramelization process — when cooked down to sweet perfection, they add incredible depth and deliciousness to the dip (which wouldn't be the same without 'em).
Comments / 0