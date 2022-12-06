Dip, dip, hooray, it's the holidays! Adorn your spread with these two next-level dips. This creamy, dreamy, tangy dip is packed with swirls of jammy caramelized onions. It’s the perfect addition to a platter of crudites and whole-grain crackers. As tempting as it might be, don't rush the onion-caramelization process — when cooked down to sweet perfection, they add incredible depth and deliciousness to the dip (which wouldn't be the same without 'em).

1 DAY AGO