Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes

Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
What the Heck Is Dragon Fruit and How Do You Eat It?

If there were a contest for the most strikingly colorful fruit, the dragon fruit would definitely make the top of the list. This vividly pink tropical fruit with yellow- and green-tipped spines is actually a type of cactus, and is native to Mexico, Central America and South America. The fruit is also very popular in Asian countries such as Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.
Joy Bauer's spreads holiday cheer with 2 veggie-packed dips

Dip, dip, hooray, it's the holidays! Adorn your spread with these two next-level dips. This creamy, dreamy, tangy dip is packed with swirls of jammy caramelized onions. It’s the perfect addition to a platter of crudites and whole-grain crackers. As tempting as it might be, don't rush the onion-caramelization process — when cooked down to sweet perfection, they add incredible depth and deliciousness to the dip (which wouldn't be the same without 'em).

