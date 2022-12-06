Read full article on original website
Roger Dale Stone
Roger Dale Stone, age 64 of Maud, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in a local hospital. Mr. Stone was born September 16, 1958 in Commerce, Texas. He was a High Lift Operator with Campbell Soup company for 34 years, and is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Allie Stone.
Deidra Kaye Campbell
Deidra Kaye Campbell, 55, of Hooks, Texas passed away on December 8, 2022. She was born January 7, 1967, in Benton, Arkansas to Charles and Patsy Pinkston. She had a master’s in social work and a Doctorate in child psychology. Deidra worked as a social worker for Gentiva in Texarkana.
Jaymes Moats
Jaymes E. Moats, 50, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on November 22, 2022. He was born November 8, 1972, in Ft. Ord, California to Bert and Terry Moats-Worcester. Jaymes worked for Home Depot and enjoyed reading, gaming, watching movies, and helping friends. He was a veteran of the US Army...
Elaine Carpenter
Edris Elaine Carpenter, 95 of Texarkana passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in a local nursing facility. Elaine was born on April 13, 1927, in Texarkana to Moody Lyman Johnson & Martha Louise Baldwin Johnson (later Simmons). She was proceeded in death by her parents; her stepfather Cecil Ray...
Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee Announces Year Long Celebration
The Texarkana Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee invites the community to celebrate a yearlong 150th celebration of Texarkana that will engage past, present, and prospective citizens and enhance community pride of place. With this goal, TXK150 has prepared an introductory calendar, and webpages to provide additional information on TXK150 events. The main landing page for all announcements related to TXK150 events will be in partnership with goTXK at www.gotxk.org/txk150 and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txk150. The release of this calendar and webpage coincides with the beginning of the yearlong celebration and the anniversary of the sale of city lots 149 years ago today.
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and...
