Apartment Therapy

This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
ktalnews.com

Best pre-lit Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Purchasing a tree with Christmas lights built into the tree gives you more time to spend with your family this holiday season because there won’t be a mess of sap and pine needles to clean after setup. These trees are made with different styles and colors of lights and can come in various sizes. When purchasing a pre-lit Christmas tree, consider the style and number of lights as well as the Christmas tree size.
momjunky.com

Christmas Crafts for Older kids

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
hobbiesonabudget.com

Christmas Pinecone Ornaments

Are you looking for some simple, ornaments you can make to help decorate for the holidays? Plugin in your hot glue gun, gather your ribbon and get ready to create something beautiful. Here are some super simple DIY Christmas Pinecone Ornaments to share with your friends and family or just keep and hang on your Christmas tree!
TODAY.com

How and where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free in 2022

Leave it to good ol' Charlie Brown to remind everyone that it's not the gifts, songs or decorations that matter at Christmastime, but the spirit of the season. Nearly 60 years after "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first aired, that message of gratitude is as meaningful as ever. And the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Well, it's got a permanent place in our hearts.
housebeautiful.com

What Is the Meaning Behind an Upside-Down Christmas Tree?

Over the last few years, we've noticed one topsy-turvy holiday decor trend that doesn't seem to be going away: Upside-down Christmas trees have become a major holiday decor trend (and no, it’s not a nod to the Upside Down in Stranger Things…). They’ve popped up everywhere from hotels to homes to art institutions—including London’s Tate Britain museum, which featured an upside-down Christmas tree with gold leaf roots hung from a glass ceiling in 2016, and a Karl Lagerfeld-designed version in the lobby of the Claridge’s hotel circa 2017. Ariana Grande hopped on the trend in 2018, as did Kourtney Kardashian in 2019.
Recycled Crafts

How to make an elegant coffee filter Christmas tree

This is so pretty! Sometimes the simplest things can be transformed into such elegant things. If you like to decorate in white for the holiday season pop on over to the blog The Inspiration Board for the step by step tutorial on how to make a coffee filter Christmas tree. If white isn’t your thing, try coloring the coffee filters and making these to match your theme.
Tyla

Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree

People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
The Courier Journal

There's a reason we sing about it. Why the real symbol of Christmas should be a holly tree

I have a question about holiday decorations and symbols of the season. It’' a question that's bothered me for many years and the lack of suitable answers leads me to one inescapable conclusion. There's a major Christmas cover-up going on . . . and it's been going on for a long time. I'm beginning to think Schroder from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" has it right — the whole Christmas thing is run by a big eastern syndicate!
Tracey Folly

Kids drag Christmas tree 3 blocks home and lose half the branches on the way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are times in our lives when we are growing up and we have to try to help out our parents with certain errands... nothing dangerous. Just those errands that our parents haven't had the chance to do themselves. During those times, I've found when I try to help, I am no help at all.
New York Post

I decorated my Christmas tree with McDonald’s toys — my kids are lovin’ it

A Florida mom on a shoestring budget is patting herself on the back for transforming her kids’ old McDonald’s Happy Meal toys into Christmas ornaments. Rachael Harrison, 31, said she spent about $15 — or roughly the cost of four Happy Meals — to repurpose the trinkets using a small screwdriver, screws and black ribbon. While some parents might grimace at the cheesy decorations, Harrison said her kids, Madeline, 6, and Drake, 2, relished the result. “I’m very sentimental as a mom, and I was cleaning my kids’ toy bin, and it was like a light bulb went off,” Harrison told SWNS. “I just...
Dicle Belul

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Christmas Tree)

Alternative wooden Christmas treePhoto byz.h.u.k.yandex.ru (depositphotos) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

