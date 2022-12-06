Although marijuana possession became legal in Missouri on Thursday, the week brought a separate setback for cannabis businesses and advocates. Federal lawmakers have not passed measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, and supporters in states like Missouri are hoping for a reduction of federal regulations to ease the operation of local markets. Also in Washington, the U.S. House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure, which was supported by three of Missouri's eight House members. Finally, St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials approved a no-bid extension of the airport's food vendor contract, re-upping with a company that has longtime ties to the airport. Below is your Friday business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO