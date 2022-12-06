ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A Supply to open St. Louis-area distribution center, hire up to 60

Chick-fil-A Supply, a distributor for fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, announced Wednesday it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights. The facility represents a $16 million investment and is expected to create more than 60 jobs, according to a press release. The facility will be used to serve more than...
Business Brief: The Urge to be an entrepreneur

The latest episode of the Business Brief podcast features the story of St. Louis entrepreneur Steve Ewing and his journey from fronting an alternative rock band to running a restaurant. Then, the podcast looks at how the closure of rural hospitals is jeopardizing health care access for mid-Missouri residents. Business...
Missouri Minute: Marriage equality bill heads to Biden; St. Louis airport officials OK extended vendor contract

Although marijuana possession became legal in Missouri on Thursday, the week brought a separate setback for cannabis businesses and advocates. Federal lawmakers have not passed measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, and supporters in states like Missouri are hoping for a reduction of federal regulations to ease the operation of local markets. Also in Washington, the U.S. House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure, which was supported by three of Missouri's eight House members. Finally, St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials approved a no-bid extension of the airport's food vendor contract, re-upping with a company that has longtime ties to the airport. Below is your Friday business news.
