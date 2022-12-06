ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Ingram Atkinson

A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible

This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
Maya Devi

Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man

A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
brytfmonline.com

Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships

TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Ty D.

The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD

536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Maya Devi

A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III

A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
Vice

Sola Olulode paints Black queer couples in bed

A bed is a medium item that, in an art context, can portray an array of different experiences, including sex, love, joy, rest, and sadness. In 1999, Tracey Emin stirred the art world by exhibiting her dishevelled bed for the Turner Prize. The installation, titled simply My Bed (1998), represented four days in the artist’s life where, during a bout of depression, she went without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. For Tracey, using the piece of furniture in her creation chronicled one of the darkest moments in her life, but for British-Nigerian artist Sola Olulode, it signifies something completely different.
Delish

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).

