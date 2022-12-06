Liverpool fans split amid takeover uncertainty, with dilemmas to follow for Jurgen Klopp and supporters

Twenty minutes earlier they had been running manically, in between little leaps of joy, going off in different directions like a catherine wheel. Now Brazil sat in a broken huddle in the centre circle, and they wept. There was to be no dancing tonight: not during a stodgy opening hour, nor even when Neymar scored what felt then like an iconic career-defining goal, for the overriding emotion had been not joy but relief at a dogged opponent finally dislodged. Certainly there would be no jig at the end of a penalty shootout lost, the culmination of a tense and...

1 DAY AGO