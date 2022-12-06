Liverpool fans split amid takeover uncertainty, with dilemmas to follow for Jurgen Klopp and supporters

Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi rips referee after World Cup record 18 yellows: Mateu Lahoz turns quarterfinal into card fest
A dramatic win on penalty kicks gave Lionel Messi and Argentina a victory over the Netherlands, sending them through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. But that didn't stop them from being livid after the match. Messi and his teammates were furious with the performance of Spanish referee Antonio...
France defender Ibrahima Konate warns that 'outstanding' Harry Kane is only one of the threats to France's dreams of winning the World Cup ahead of the blockbuster quarter-final clash with England
Ibrahima Konate has warned that France will jeopardise their ambition to make history if they become fixated with stopping Harry Kane. The build-up to Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final has been dominated by talk of how England will try to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet, but that preoccupation overlooks the many outstanding talents France can call on.
Louis van Gaal quits as Netherlands manager – but claims "I don't think I've been beaten today"
Louis van Gaal announced his retirement – again – in his post-match presser, before asking journalists to Google his record as Netherlands head coach
Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina’s World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead. The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to...
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Brazil’s entire belief system goes with them after crashing out of World Cup
Twenty minutes earlier they had been running manically, in between little leaps of joy, going off in different directions like a catherine wheel. Now Brazil sat in a broken huddle in the centre circle, and they wept. There was to be no dancing tonight: not during a stodgy opening hour, nor even when Neymar scored what felt then like an iconic career-defining goal, for the overriding emotion had been not joy but relief at a dogged opponent finally dislodged. Certainly there would be no jig at the end of a penalty shootout lost, the culmination of a tense and...
'Ronaldo showed great personality' - Portugal star won't cause World Cup dressing room rift, insists Bernardo
Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't cause a rift in Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped. WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos decided to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 encounter after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Ronaldo cut a frustrated-looking figure among the substitutes before coming on for a late cameo in the 6-1 victory, however, Bernardo has insisted that he has not been a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
Soccer-Combative Van Gaal takes on the media in spat over tactics
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal went on the offensive on Thursday, defending his tactics, reputation and past history as he sparred with reporters in another bellicose performance ahead of his country’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.
Messi: “What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!”
The 35 year old Lionel Messi showed great character and rightfully picked up man of the match last night as he led his country past a tough match against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals. After the game someone from the Dutch squad really got on his never and the PSG striker told him.
Socceroos legend calls for disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo to play a leadership role from the bench or risk disrupting Portugal's World Cup chances
Socceroos legend Robbie Slater believes how Cristiano Ronaldo behaves on the bench could make or break Portugal's World Cup chances ahead of their quarter-final against tournament surprise package Morocco. Slater, who played 44 internationals for Australia, said the maligned Manchester United striker needed to accept his role as a role-player...
Why fans are complaining about Fox World Cup broadcasts: Rundown of gripes about coverage from Qatar
Fox's coverage of the 2022 World Cup has drawn plenty of criticism through the tournament's opening few stages. Between Alexi Lalas' propagandized speeches, Landon Donovan's lifeless delivery, a slew of mispronunciations and the decision to bring on the enigma that is Chad Johnson as an analyst, it's been a trying time for those watching the competition's flagship U.S. broadcaster.
