SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Santee School District announced Thursday it has hired two new assistant superintendents, filling vacancies created by recent retirements. The district's Board of Education approved the hires of Dr. Lisa Paisley and Dr. Marcia Hamilton during its meeting on Tuesday. SSD had conducted a nationwide search to find worthy candidates after Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Dr. Stephanie Pierce and Karl Christensen, the assistant superintendent of business services, both decided to retire at the end of the school year.

SANTEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO