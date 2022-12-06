Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 9, 2022: Winter Storm brings rain, wind, & snow this weekend
Cool and dry for another day on Saturday, before our winter storm arrives. Temperatures will be trending about 2 to 5 degrees below average on Saturday, but we'll get colder as a winter storm moves in overnight into Sunday morning. Preliminary rainfall totals are expected to average between .55 to...
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 8, 2022: Dry through Saturday, Rain Sunday
Dry and cool through Saturday, before the next storm system brings rain and possibly snow. Temperatures will be trending about 5 degrees below average through Saturday. Nights will remain cold with 40s for most of the county each morning and 30s and even 20s for the coldest spots, especially in the mountains.
San Diego Channel
San Diego County final certified election results
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters has certified election results from the Nov. 8 midterms. Find the final tally on the registrar's website here.
San Diego Channel
Parents of woman who died with toddler in Petco Park fall sues city, Padres
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year- old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San...
San Diego Channel
FBI raids Otay Mesa apartment, detains 3 individuals
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The FBI raided an apartment in Otay Mesa Wednesday, serving a search warrant and appearing to take three people into custody, but no information on the operation was immediately released. The raid occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a second-story apartment in the 5600 block of...
San Diego Channel
Santee School District hires 2 new assistant superintendents
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Santee School District announced Thursday it has hired two new assistant superintendents, filling vacancies created by recent retirements. The district's Board of Education approved the hires of Dr. Lisa Paisley and Dr. Marcia Hamilton during its meeting on Tuesday. SSD had conducted a nationwide search to find worthy candidates after Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Dr. Stephanie Pierce and Karl Christensen, the assistant superintendent of business services, both decided to retire at the end of the school year.
San Diego Channel
$3M worth of meth concealed with carrots, Border Patrol says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than $3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release. Border patrol agents found the concealed drugs at around 5:30 p.m. on...
