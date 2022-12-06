ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Channel

FBI raids Otay Mesa apartment, detains 3 individuals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The FBI raided an apartment in Otay Mesa Wednesday, serving a search warrant and appearing to take three people into custody, but no information on the operation was immediately released. The raid occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a second-story apartment in the 5600 block of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Santee School District hires 2 new assistant superintendents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Santee School District announced Thursday it has hired two new assistant superintendents, filling vacancies created by recent retirements. The district's Board of Education approved the hires of Dr. Lisa Paisley and Dr. Marcia Hamilton during its meeting on Tuesday. SSD had conducted a nationwide search to find worthy candidates after Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Dr. Stephanie Pierce and Karl Christensen, the assistant superintendent of business services, both decided to retire at the end of the school year.
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Channel

$3M worth of meth concealed with carrots, Border Patrol says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than $3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release. Border patrol agents found the concealed drugs at around 5:30 p.m. on...
SAN DIEGO, CA

