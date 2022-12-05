Services offered for dogs and cats in exchange for vegan food items. As part of the 21st Annual One City Celebrations North District Food Collection events, Councilwoman Sharon Scott is partnering with the Newport News Department of Parks and Recreation and PETA to offer dog and cat spay surgeries. Owners can receive the services for their pets by donating at least 10 nonperishable vegan food items. The event takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Blvd.). Appointments are required and limited, so register as soon as possible. Call 757-622-7382 and select option 3. The spay and neuter clinic is part of a week of activities designed to support and empower Newport News residents. Make plans to attend the 21st Annual One City Celebrations North District Job Fair on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. Over 80 employers are registered to participate in this year’s event, including the City of Newport News, Hampton University, Hampton Roads Transit, ULTA Beauty, Riverside, Newport News Shipbuilding, and many more. Bring your resume and come ready to impress the diverse roster of employers! The event is free and open to the public and registration is not required. Bring your nonperishable foods (not just vegan!) to the Food Drive Collection on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. Support our Newport News neighbors in need by sharing the gift of nourishment and hope. On Monday, Dec. 19, deserving families in Newport News will receive food during the Food Distribution from 1-7 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. The event also includes free haircuts by Tomorrow’s Image and free children’s books from Books on Bikes.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO