2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambitions Foundation Supports Black and Latino Entrepreneurs.
Pharrell Williams is putting on for Black and Latino entrepreneurs. As part of his nonprofit Black Ambitions Foundation, the Dinner with a Purpose has awarded over $2.5 million to a variety of Black and Latino start-up businesses. During the three-day Mighty Dream event in Norfolk, 31 businesses in the Hampton Roads area were blessed with financial prizes. Williams even went the extra mile to give back to HBCU scholars as the event held a special category for HBCUs.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
“The Let Freedom Ring Foundation” Celebrates Their Second Annual Gala!
The Let Freedom Ring Foundation gives support to discovering the history and telling the stories of free and enslaved African Americans. The foundation is associated with the First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Virginia. Giving the voiceless a voice, the untold stories of those who lived, worked, and worshiped in Williamsburg are told by the foundation. The church holds and protects historically significant artifacts from as far back as 1776, such as the 1886 Freedom Bell.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Spay & Neuter Surgeries Offered During One City Celebrations Food Collection Event on Dec. 14
Services offered for dogs and cats in exchange for vegan food items. As part of the 21st Annual One City Celebrations North District Food Collection events, Councilwoman Sharon Scott is partnering with the Newport News Department of Parks and Recreation and PETA to offer dog and cat spay surgeries. Owners can receive the services for their pets by donating at least 10 nonperishable vegan food items. The event takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Blvd.). Appointments are required and limited, so register as soon as possible. Call 757-622-7382 and select option 3. The spay and neuter clinic is part of a week of activities designed to support and empower Newport News residents. Make plans to attend the 21st Annual One City Celebrations North District Job Fair on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. Over 80 employers are registered to participate in this year’s event, including the City of Newport News, Hampton University, Hampton Roads Transit, ULTA Beauty, Riverside, Newport News Shipbuilding, and many more. Bring your resume and come ready to impress the diverse roster of employers! The event is free and open to the public and registration is not required. Bring your nonperishable foods (not just vegan!) to the Food Drive Collection on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. Support our Newport News neighbors in need by sharing the gift of nourishment and hope. On Monday, Dec. 19, deserving families in Newport News will receive food during the Food Distribution from 1-7 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. The event also includes free haircuts by Tomorrow’s Image and free children’s books from Books on Bikes.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
ARTech Lights Special Event this Saturday!
The holiday season in Newport News is off to a great start as the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is officially underway! Residents and guests can enjoy nightly light shows happening in each district of the city with Celebration in Lights in Newport News Park, Lights at the Fountain in City Center, and ARTech Lights at Brooks Crossing. And there is still more to come! Join us this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Brooks Crossing (550 30th St.) for the ARTech Lights Special Event, sponsored by Dominion Energy. In addition to the seasonal décor and animated light and sound show that plays every half hour on the holiday tree from 5-9 p.m., this event includes special hands-on “techtivities” from 5-8 p.m. Experience a variety of STEM-related activities provided by the Innovation Lab and Newport News Shipbuilding MX trailer, along with a live DJ, strolling performers, games, prizes, food and beverage vendors, face painters, a “silent disco,” free hot chocolate and giveaways (while supplies last), and a synthetic ice skating rink on-site for the weekend. Plus, take pictures with Santa from 6-7:30 p.m. FREE Weekend Skating Rink Hours:Friday, Dec. 9, 3:30-8 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 11, noon-4 p.m.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
CNU Receives State Grant to Increase Campus Mental Health Services
Innovative pilot program seeks to expand studentcare while supporting the mental health workforce pipeline. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), in consultation with the Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF), has awarded a grant to Christopher Newport University (CNU) to expand mental health services for students. The Higher Education Mental Health Workforce Pilot grant will underwrite the salary and benefits of an onsite Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) or Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) candidate for two years. CNU will hire, train, and supervise the LCSW/LPC candidates to work at on-campus mental health care facilities until they are licensed. This unique pilot program will serve the dual purpose of expanding mental health services for students while simultaneously increasing the mental health workforce pipeline by offering supervised clinical hours for candidates seeking to become a LCSW or LPC. CNU is the only school in the Tidewater area to be awarded this grant. In a 2021 study conducted by The Healthy Minds Network, 40% of postsecondary students surveyed nationwide report having a mental health disorder. Compounding this is the fact that over 70% of Virginia is designated as a Mental Health Professional Shortage Area. This pilot program is a step in addressing the shortage of licensed mental-health therapists while meeting the mental health needs of students.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Opportunity to redevelop John T. West School site
NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk invites qualified real estate developers. to submit qualifications and full proposals for consideration to redevelop. the former John T. West site located in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood. The John T. West School, the first public high school for African Americans,. was built...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Beach Emergency Medical Services Chief to Retire
After 26 years of dedicated public service, Emergency Medical Services. (EMS) Chief Edward M. Brazle has announced his plans to retire at the end. of this year.Chief Brazle joined Virginia Beach EMS as a volunteer with the Kempsville Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1990 while on active duty as a naval officer. He served in several positions in the squad, including Captain and President. After leaving the Navy in 1996, he was hired as the Regulation and Enforcement Coordinator, later advancing to the Division Chief level. He completed tours as Chief of the Operations, Support Services, and Administration Divisions.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton University James T. George School of Business Announces Fulfillment of $1 Million Partnership with Prudential Financial and PGIM
Prudential Partnership to Provide Guest Lecture Series, Bloomberg Terminals and Fellowship Program to Enhance Student Engagement and Learning. HAMPTON, Va. (Dec. 9, 2022) – Today, Hampton University James T. George School of Business announced its continued partnership with Prudential Financial and PGIM, Prudential’s global asset management business, through renaming the school’s main lecture hall, previously known as Buckman Room 101, in honor of the late former Dean Dr. Sid Howard Credle. Hampton commemorated the dedication with a ceremony at the newly renamed Dr. Sid H. Credle Hall. These activities are part of Prudential and PGIM’s significant commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The partnership with Prudential, which began in 2010 with a $1 million pledge, paves the way for continued and deepened collaboration in the future.
