MotorTrend Magazine
Putting a Japanese Touring Car Touch on Acura’s Newest Integra
Extremely low, almost tucking its large frame wheels, a stripped and caged cabin, and flashy livery with a pronounced rear wing—these were the loosely-stated guidelines presented to the experienced team at Evasive Motorsports once this 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec was dropped off at their new facility in Cerritos, California.
A History of the Automatic Transmission
Here's a look at the historical uses of the automatic transmission as well as its presence in today's automotive market. The post A History of the Automatic Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
The Acura NSX Is Dead As The Last Type S Has Been Built
It’s the end of an era at Acura as the last NSX has been built at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. The final second-generation car was a Gotham Gray NSX Type S, which was introduced last fall and limited to 350 units. The high-performance model was notable for being the most powerful NSX ever as it featured a revised twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and an upgraded Sport Hybrid system.
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra
Kelley Blue Book's three reasons to select the 2023 Cadillac CT4 over the Acura Integra include performance and more. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
A Lexus LFA Descendant Will Reportedly Be An EV Sports Car With A Manual Transmission
The Lexus LFA was proof the brand known for making smooth and comfortable commuter vehicles could also produce a mind-melting supercar. The original LFA was stuff of legends. Its V-10 engine was a symphony of sounds that would make the hairs stand on the back of anyone's neck. The LFA was so over-engineered that Toyota actually lost money in every singe one sold. If that's not dedication to the spirit of making an unbelievable sports car, then what is? Reportedly, Lexus is now developing a successor to its supercar, and one that will be powered by an electric drivetrain with the intention of giving its ICE characteristics.
This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is all-new. Is it a hybrid SUV? The post This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lexus is developing a "manual transmission" to make EVs more engaging to drive
Recap: Manual transmissions were once a staple of entry-level vehicles and high-end sports cars, but those days are long gone. Today's most affordable cars ship with automatic transmissions for maximum driver compatibility and even the fastest performance rides now pack many-speed, dual clutch gearboxes for lightning fast shifts. With electric vehicles gaining in popularity, it seems as though manual transmissions will truly be left in the rearview.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Kia Sportage: Which New Compact Crossover SUV Is the Ideal Choice for You?
J.D. Power compared the 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Kia Sportage in the areas of reliability, performance, safety, and more. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Kia Sportage: Which New Compact Crossover SUV Is the Ideal Choice for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck
If you're dreaming of an efficient and powerful hybrid truck hailing from Detroit, you don't have many options. The post Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Houston Chronicle
Chrysler’s Pacifica minivan includes segment’s first plug-in hybrid model
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moving into model year 2023, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid returns with no charges, and remains the only minivan with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is standard across the three-model lineup. The Pacific Hybrid can be recharged externally, and can...
dcnewsnow.com
Manual returns to Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat for final shift
The Dodge Challenger is on its way out after the 2023 model year, along with the related Charger, and just in time for the final year, the Challenger SRT Hellcat will be available once again with a manual transmission. The manual was dropped from the Challenger SRT Hellcat for the...
Truth About Cars
Save the Manuals: Lexus Could Bring a Row-Your-Own Option to EVs
The manual transmission was already far down a slippery slope before EVs came along, and the move to electrification has all but signed its death warrant, or so we thought. Lexus recently confirmed reports that it was testing a manual transmission for electric vehicles, and there’s even a video of it in action.
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Worst Years For the Ford 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel
We take a look at some of the problems that affect Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. The post Worst Years For the Ford 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
