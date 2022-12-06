ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 14: Chargers edge Dolphins; 49ers beat Buccaneers; Cowboys, Eagles dominate again

By Vinnie Iyer
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Raiders vs. Rams in Week 14

It's a West Coast affair on "Thursday Night Football" this week as the Raiders travel to Southern California to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Rams haven't exactly played like defending champions, however. It has been a trying season for LA; it sits at 3-9 and dead last in the NFC West ahead of Week 14. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the year after being placed on injured reserve with a spinal contusion, leaving it to John Wolford or Bryce Perkins to try to pick up the slack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans

Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
NASHVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers single-game tournaments

In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, the Dolphins will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Miami enters this primetime contest as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 52.5 total points, according to BetMGM. This game features a ton of offensive firepower on both teams, allowing DFS players to put together multiple FanDuel single-game lineups on Sunday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Saquon Barkley Update

The New York Giants received some troubling news on Thursday afternoon about their star player. Running back Saquon Barkley was added to the injury report this afternoon. According to the injury report, Barkley is dealing with a neck injury - which wasn't noted earlier this week. It's unclear if the...
NEW YORK STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Aaron Donald? When Rams star is expected to return after injury

The Rams have dealt with seemingly countless injuries this season. Matthew Stafford is out for the year. Cooper Kupp could be as well. And now Aaron Donald is missing games for the first time in his career with injuries. Donald will not suit up against the Raiders on "Thursday Night...
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas more RBs impacting Week 14 start 'em, sit 'em calls

With a trip to the fantasy football playoffs potentially on the line, fantasy football owners need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates. Several key running backs, including Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas, Leonard Fournette, and JK Dobbins, are "questionable" for Week 14, and the statuses of these running backs will have big impacts on start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position that does not have a lot of solid sleepers or waiver-wire streamers.
ng-sportingnews.com

How old is Stetson Bennett? Comparing Georgia's Heisman finalist to Lamar Jackson, other winners in age

Among the four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is the most distinguished of the group. At least, in terms of age. The Bulldogs signal-caller is the oldest player at the Heisman ceremony in New York, well into his mid-20s. Should he come away with college football's top individual honor, he would become one of the oldest to ever win the award.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

49ers vs Bucs: Players to Watch in Important Match

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 49ers vs Bucs matchup, there will be a lot to look for. Although this game began as a match-up between Tom Brady and his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, that is no longer the case. Last weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That game began with Garoppolo breaking his foot, missing what will most likely be the rest of the season. Now, San Francisco will be without their quarterback and going with the rookie, Brock Purdy. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Bucs matchup.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 15: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield

It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.

