4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Surgeon Still Employed Despite Deadly Allegations
As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dr. Therese Duane recently defeated a lawsuit brought against her by the family of a patient, Berman DePaz-Martinez, who died while under her care. At issue was Duane’s unilateral decision to remove DePaz-Martinez from a ventilator, which quickly caused his death as he could not breathe on his own.
Doctors Save Life of Pianist Who Collapses After Performance in Texas
An amateur pianist was at the right place at the right time when his heart stopped beating. Ken Iisaka had just finished his performance at a competition at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall when he suddenly collapsed. He had suffered cardiac arrest, but luckily, he was surrounded by fellow pianists...
Local Hospitals Penalized for Readmission Rates
Three North Texas hospitals have been penalized by the federal government for their high readmission rates. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas), Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital (Fort Worth), and Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison) will lose up to 3% in Medicare payments as a penalty for their high level of patient readmissions within 30 days of initial care.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — New numbers show that COVID infections are making a holiday return, the case count in Dallas County nearly doubling in just a couple of weeks."And so have hospitalizations," warns Steve Miff, CEO of the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation or PCCI. "So, we are embarking on a period unfortunately right before the holidays where in addition to flu... we have to continue to deal with COVID. " The non-profit PCCI leverages the power of data to guide decision-making regarding healthcare issues. They've been kept busy during the pandemic, tracking infections, noting gaps in services, marking progress, and alerting...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
First Dallas Infant Dies from 2022 Flu
Dallas County Health and Human Services has documented its first pediatric flu death, an infant. It is the first child flu death in Dallas County since 2019. Flu cases are the highest they’ve been in a decade, warned federal health officials. Christian Grisales, with Dallas County Health and Human...
Top DFW Employers Downplay ‘Preferred Pronouns’
The DFW metroplex is home to many leading businesses whose reach and influence extend nationally, even globally. In recent years, boardrooms, businesses, and their office policies have become another front in the conflict surrounding the concept of “preferred gender pronouns.”. Yet, it appears that amongst Dallas’ biggest employers, the...
E.coli Found In Greenville Meat
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market in Greenville. The warning comes after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli. The government did not request a...
Security Lapses Allegedly Precede Prisoner Escape
Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez reportedly hijacked a prison bus on May 12 near the tiny town of Centerville, halfway between Houston and Dallas. By the time he was killed by police in a standoff three weeks later, the former Mexican Mafia member had allegedly killed Tomball resident Mark Collins and his four grandsons in what became one of the deadliest prison escapes in American history.
Multiple Patients Rescued From Fire at Watauga Nursing Home: Officials
More than a dozen people were evacuated from a Watauga nursing home and rehabilitation center Friday morning after a fire broke out at the facility before dawn. According to officials, the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at the North Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at 7804 Virgil Anthony Boulevard.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
Public health alert issued over ground beef sold in Texas after testing finds E. coli
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Texas, after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. The problem was discovered during...
DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education
Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
Dallas (TX) Fire Engine Lands in Ditch Responding to Four-Alarm Shopping Center Fire
Dallas Fire-Rescue battled a three-alarm fire at a shopping center Friday morning, and a fire engine went off the road in responding to it. The call to the commercial building in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard came in at about 7 a.m. and quckly escalated to three alarms, WFAA reported.
Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death since 2019-20
Dallas County Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported its first pediatric flu-related death in three years. Nearly 25% of flu tests in the county came back positive the week ending Nov. 26.
Local Poker Clubs Reopen Pending Appeal
Dallas-based poker clubs can resume regular operations after a district judge’s ruling that blocks local authorities from shuttering the businesses while their final appeal is pending. Texas Card House (TCH), Shuffle 214, and Poker House Dallas are three local poker clubs caught in the midst of a legal battle...
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
Here Are Five Holiday Activities For Next Week In North Texas
Holiday season has just started and that means a bunch of Christmas-themed activities will be happening around town. But, as with everything, since there are so many activities it becomes hard to choose. Here is a list of our five favorite activities in North Texas for you to enjoy with...
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
