Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the team has a photo of a low moment in the 2021 season on display in the team facility. The Philadelphia Eagles have a simple goal this weekend — win, and they’re in the playoffs. Having the best record in the NFL at 11-1 gives them that chance, but they have to contend with a New York Giants team that despite their roster, are a competitive team. They will have to do so on the road at MetLife Stadium, which is much livelier than in recent years.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO