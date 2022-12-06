Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Draft Profile: Austin Aune, Quarterback, North Texas Mean Green
NFL Draft profile scouting report for North Texas QB Austin Aune
Falcons Sign Titans Ex QB to Active Roster; What's Next?
The Atlanta Falcons have added another quarterback with past ties to coach Arthur Smith, claiming Tennessee Titans signal caller Logan Woodside off the practice squad.
Best Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Steelers in NFL Week 14 (Back Kenny Pickett Against Ravens)
One of the best rivalries in the NFL is renewed this week when the Steelers and the Ravens meet. This matchup is going to look slightly different than usual, with Lamar Jackson set to be on the sideline. Still, there are plenty of good props to take in this AFC...
Vikings vs. Lions Prediction: I'll Never Stop Fading the Minnesota Vikings
Let’s cut straight to the point. The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings are underdogs to the 5-7 Detroit Lions because the stats don’t love them and the sharps hate them, but Minnesota just keeps winning. Last week, they survived a late onslaught from Mike White and the Jets to win 27-22, but elsewhere, the Lions cruised to a 40-14 win over Jacksonville. The Vikings can clinch the division with a win this week.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Titans in NFL Week 14 (Derrick Henry Season Starts Now)
The Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely laid an egg after their big win over Baltimore with a 40-14 loss to the Lions last week. The Titans also got dominated in Week 13. The Eagles beat them down 35-10, and now both teams are retreating back into the safety of the AFC South, a confusing and relatively weak division year after year. If Trevor Lawrence is healthy enough to go, then he could have a big bounce back against one of the league’s worst passing defenses, or maybe Derrick Henry will dismantle the Jags defense once again.
Latest Cowboys roster move will only increase Super Bowl chances
The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier, which only strengthens their chances of contending for the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys were the final team to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but nothing has transpired yet in terms of a deal. In recent weeks, the Cowboys offense has been on fire, as evidenced last week when they blew out the Indianapolis Colts.
Third Husky Enters Transfer Portal in Cornerback Zakhari Spears
Zakhari Spears, seemingly the odd man out this season in the University of Washington's near season-long search for a pair of healthy and effective cornerbacks, announced on Saturday he is entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound redshirt freshman defender from Los Angeles' Loyola High School becomes the third UW...
Miami basketball: Cardiac Canes big comeback defeating NC State
The Miami basketball team rallied from 16 points down in the first half and a 12-point deficit in the second half to defeat North Carolina State 80-73. Miami closed the game on an 18-6 run to earn the win and improve to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. North Carolina State drops to 8-3 with the loss and 0-2 in the ACC.
Tyreek Hill on pace to make Mike McDaniel Dolphins prophecy a reality
In a recent interview, Tyreek Hill revealed how Mike McDaniel eerily predicted what Hill could accomplish this season with impeccable accuracy. Mike McDaniel has proven to be an offensive savant, his system turning around the Miami Dolphins in a matter of months. For anyone familiar with McDaniel, this is to...
Jordan Clarkson's Injury Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game
Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.
Nick Sirianni reveals pivotal moment that has inspired the 2022 Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the team has a photo of a low moment in the 2021 season on display in the team facility. The Philadelphia Eagles have a simple goal this weekend — win, and they’re in the playoffs. Having the best record in the NFL at 11-1 gives them that chance, but they have to contend with a New York Giants team that despite their roster, are a competitive team. They will have to do so on the road at MetLife Stadium, which is much livelier than in recent years.
Auburn vs. Memphis Prediction and Odds for Saturday, December 10th (Back Tigers as Underdogs)
Memphis and Auburn meet in Atlanta on Saturday evening with the Tigers in search of a marquee non conference win. Auburn has been defensive minded to date, but could have their hands full against a Memphis team that has a stud guard in Kendric Davis that will look to lead the Tigers to a slight upset win. In a battle of two athletic teams that crash the glass and force turnovers, who has the edge.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0