This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Craving Tacos? 4 Places in Lancaster, PA Dishing Up Authentic Mexican FoodMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Norbu Lancaster: Best New Restaurant in the CityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
bctv.org
Michelle Dech, Executive Director of The LGBT Center of Greater Reading 12-8-22
Robin Costenbader-Jacobson sits down for a chat with Michelle Dech, executive director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading & Commissioner with the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBT Affairs, on Greater Reading Public Eye. From the program: Greater Reading Public Eye.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners OK amendment to comprehensive plan
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to amend the Berks County Comprehensive Plan by adding an updated version of the county's Greenway, Park and Recreation Plan. Berks County planner Matthew G. McGough said the adoption of the revised plan marks the culmination of two years of...
Businesses, residents concerned over human waste in public square in downtown York
YORK, Pa. — Business owners in Downtown York say they have been dealing with people using a portion of Continental Square as a bathroom. Toni Calderone, a businesswoman from York County posted on Facebook her frustrations over people using part of the square in downtown York as a bathroom.
chesco.org
Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program Relaunches
Starting Monday, December 12, Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) relaunches with new eligibility guidelines to support individuals and families facing court-ordered eviction, a utility shutoff, or a need for security deposits to secure permanent affordable housing. “For those who struggle with the many factors that come with...
bctv.org
Gift Wrapping at Berkshire Mall to Benefit Safe Berks
Safe Berks volunteers are waiting to wrap your holiday gifts at the Berkshire Mall! This effort started on Dec. 1 and will continue through Dec. 24. The Safe Berks Gift Wrapping table is located near center court, next to the escalator. All donations will benefit our work providing free services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
WFMZ-TV Online
Protest staged outside soon-to-close ICE center in Berks
BERN TWP., Pa. — People turned out Wednesday morning for a protest outside the Berks County Residential Center in Berks County. The protesters shared stories of challenges at the county-owned facility, which has long been leased by the federal government to house asylum-seeking migrants. Many focused on missing loved ones and concerns about deportation.
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
The proposed location has been a contentious issue in the area.Photo byiStock. As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WGAL
Skating rink opens at Park City Center mall in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The outdoor ice skating rink at Park City Center opens Friday afternoon in Lancaster County. Video above: WGAL reporter Kate Merriman laces up her skates and takes to the ice. The rink will open with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. The first public skating session...
WGAL
Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
WFMZ-TV Online
Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
WGAL
Salvation Army in Lebanon donating to 'Coats for Kids Telethon'
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — WGAL continues our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids Telethon. Because of you, thousands of children will have warm coats for this winter. Organizations and volunteers across the Susquehanna Valley are packing thousands of boxes full of items to benefit children. News 8's Kate...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
Barb and Brian Riley.Photo byThe Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova. To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
WGAL
Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
The Daily Collegian
Lancaster Medical Center staff almost as thrilled as parents at first new baby
HERSHEY, Pa. — For months, they’d anxiously waited for their first baby, planning every step, decorating and making sure everything was just right for the big day. When at last he arrived in the person of a 6-pound, 9-ounce little miracle named Townsley Guy Stetzler at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the outpouring of joy felt almost like a relief. The moment they’d so fervently hoped for had gone off without a hitch.
bctv.org
Reading Choral Society Presents Messiah Community Sing
Reading Choral Society is inviting the community to come and join them as they sing Handel’s Messiah on December 18th at 4pm. Everyone will be singing the Christmas portion of Messiah, including the Hallelujah Chorus. Bring your own score or borrow one from RCS for the afternoon. This will become an annual event with Reading Choral Society bringing the community in to sing Messiah with them.
