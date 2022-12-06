ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks commissioners OK amendment to comprehensive plan

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to amend the Berks County Comprehensive Plan by adding an updated version of the county's Greenway, Park and Recreation Plan. Berks County planner Matthew G. McGough said the adoption of the revised plan marks the culmination of two years of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
chesco.org

Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program Relaunches

Starting Monday, December 12, Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) relaunches with new eligibility guidelines to support individuals and families facing court-ordered eviction, a utility shutoff, or a need for security deposits to secure permanent affordable housing. “For those who struggle with the many factors that come with...
CHESTER, PA
bctv.org

Gift Wrapping at Berkshire Mall to Benefit Safe Berks

Safe Berks volunteers are waiting to wrap your holiday gifts at the Berkshire Mall! This effort started on Dec. 1 and will continue through Dec. 24. The Safe Berks Gift Wrapping table is located near center court, next to the escalator. All donations will benefit our work providing free services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Protest staged outside soon-to-close ICE center in Berks

BERN TWP., Pa. — People turned out Wednesday morning for a protest outside the Berks County Residential Center in Berks County. The protesters shared stories of challenges at the county-owned facility, which has long been leased by the federal government to house asylum-seeking migrants. Many focused on missing loved ones and concerns about deportation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Salvation Army in Lebanon donating to 'Coats for Kids Telethon'

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — WGAL continues our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids Telethon. Because of you, thousands of children will have warm coats for this winter. Organizations and volunteers across the Susquehanna Valley are packing thousands of boxes full of items to benefit children. News 8's Kate...
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily Collegian

Lancaster Medical Center staff almost as thrilled as parents at first new baby

HERSHEY, Pa. — For months, they’d anxiously waited for their first baby, planning every step, decorating and making sure everything was just right for the big day. When at last he arrived in the person of a 6-pound, 9-ounce little miracle named Townsley Guy Stetzler at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the outpouring of joy felt almost like a relief. The moment they’d so fervently hoped for had gone off without a hitch.
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

Reading Choral Society Presents Messiah Community Sing

Reading Choral Society is inviting the community to come and join them as they sing Handel’s Messiah on December 18th at 4pm. Everyone will be singing the Christmas portion of Messiah, including the Hallelujah Chorus. Bring your own score or borrow one from RCS for the afternoon. This will become an annual event with Reading Choral Society bringing the community in to sing Messiah with them.
READING, PA

