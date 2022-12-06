ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

What’s Happening to Steven Tyler? Aerosmith’s Cancelation of Las Vegas Residency Leaves Fans Anxious

Steven Tyler and Aerosmith received mixed reactions after canceling the remainder of their Las Vegas residency. After the initial cancelation of a Las Vegas show earlier this month, Aerosmith announced that it would postpone the remaining dates because of its frontman's health issues. The band revealed the news on its social media accounts, but it did not disclose what illness Tyler has been dealing with.
LAS VEGAS, NV
musictimes.com

Nicki Minaj 2022: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, New Album Dropping This 2022?

Happy birthday, Nicki Minaj! The Queen of Rap surprised fans early this year by releasing her smash hit "Super Freaky Girl" and many supporters have been anticipating a new album soon. The big question is; is she dropping a new record before 2022 ends?. Before diving into the details of...
musictimes.com

Elton John Quits Twitter: Real Reason Revealed

Elton John is quitting Twitter, and it might be the reason why you think it is. In the past few months, the public has expressed their detestation and calls for a boycott after it was helmed by a new management - the controversial buyout of Elon Musk on the popular social media platform.
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga ‘Bloody Mary’ Faces Controversy After TikTok Users Deem It As ‘Blasphemous’

It seems like Lady Gaga's "illuminati" conspiracies are back again as some TikTok users are furious after her song, "Bloody Mary" ,went viral, deeming it "blasphemous." According to a tweet shared by Buzzing Pop, a screenshot of a comment section from a specific TikTok video shows users calling out Mother Monster for referencing biblical characters in her 2011 track.
musictimes.com

Tina Turner Son Dead: Ronnie Turner Cause of Death Revealed [REPORT]

Tina Turner's youngest son, Ronnie Turner, was found dead very recently in his home, sources report. According to TMZ, 62-years old Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's youngest biological son with Ike Turner, was pronounced dead in his home in Los Angeles Valley, California. Per law enforcement insiders, a 911 call was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Jet Black Cause of Death: The Stranglers Drummer Battling THIS Health Condition for Years?

Jet Black, popularly known for being The Stranglers' drummer for decades, has passed away at the age of 84; did he suffer from a medical condition years prior to his death?. According to his representative, as reported by The Guardian, the musician spent his final years in North Wales to be close with his friends and family as he suffers from an undisclosed health issue, but he's been retired from the music industry since 2015 due to respiratory health issues.
Parade

Miley Cyrus Gives Jimmy Fallon a Drastic Makeover on 'The Tonight Show'

Miley Cyrus appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Friday—and let's just say, she caused some major buzz. The singer-songwriter showed off her hidden barbering skills on the Friday, Dec. 9 episode of the late-night show as she gave the host a drastic transformation by shaving off his beard.
musictimes.com

Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG — But How Much Is the Deal?

Peter Frampton secured a deal with BMG and officially sold his catalog to the company. BMG confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone that it sealed its latest deal with Frampton with a major payout. It revealed that it acquired Frampton's publishing rights, including the rights to his song lyrics and musical compositions.
musictimes.com

Blake Shelton Retiring? Singer Reveals Whether He Will Leave Music Industry for Good

After "The Voice" retirement, Blake Shelton set the record straight about his future in the music industry. Shelton formally announced that he would leave his post as a coach in "The Voice" after appearing in 22 seasons in the past 12 years. He revealed that he wanted to focus on his family after his wedding with Gwen Stefani.
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Charity Concert: Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, O-Town and More to Perform [Where to Get Tickets]

In memory of Aaron Carter, who passed away at the beginning of November, his twin sister Angel Conrad and Lance Bass are co-hosting a mental health awareness event. Carter's death "was the darkest day of [her] life," Conrad said in a lengthy Instagram post she published on her birthday, recalling the last time she spoke with him. Having lost her sister 11 years ago, Angel said the grief can feel overwhelming at times.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
musictimes.com

Lizzo Dominates R&B Chart with Cover of Stevie Wonder's 'Someday at Christmas' [Listen]

Lizzo has another song on top of the charts, but this time it's a cover. Her take on Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas" debuted at No. 9 on the Hot R&B Songs Chart. According to Billboard, Lizzo's newest release joins her other chart-topping songs like "Good as Hell," which sat comfortably at No. 1 for 10 weeks and "About Damn Time," which reached number one on Billboard Hot 100.

Comments / 0

Community Policy