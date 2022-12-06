Read full article on original website
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter theftsEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
What’s Happening to Steven Tyler? Aerosmith’s Cancelation of Las Vegas Residency Leaves Fans Anxious
Steven Tyler and Aerosmith received mixed reactions after canceling the remainder of their Las Vegas residency. After the initial cancelation of a Las Vegas show earlier this month, Aerosmith announced that it would postpone the remaining dates because of its frontman's health issues. The band revealed the news on its social media accounts, but it did not disclose what illness Tyler has been dealing with.
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj 2022: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, New Album Dropping This 2022?
Happy birthday, Nicki Minaj! The Queen of Rap surprised fans early this year by releasing her smash hit "Super Freaky Girl" and many supporters have been anticipating a new album soon. The big question is; is she dropping a new record before 2022 ends?. Before diving into the details of...
musictimes.com
Celine Dion Net Worth: Stiff Person Syndrome Treatment Could Cost Singer's Fortune?
Celine Dion is one of the biggest vocalists of all time. With her immense vocal power and innate stage presence, she is widely considered one of the greatest singers of recent memory. However, in the past few years, Dion has been held back because of the emergence of different health...
musictimes.com
Elton John Quits Twitter: Real Reason Revealed
Elton John is quitting Twitter, and it might be the reason why you think it is. In the past few months, the public has expressed their detestation and calls for a boycott after it was helmed by a new management - the controversial buyout of Elon Musk on the popular social media platform.
musictimes.com
Lady Gaga ‘Bloody Mary’ Faces Controversy After TikTok Users Deem It As ‘Blasphemous’
It seems like Lady Gaga's "illuminati" conspiracies are back again as some TikTok users are furious after her song, "Bloody Mary" ,went viral, deeming it "blasphemous." According to a tweet shared by Buzzing Pop, a screenshot of a comment section from a specific TikTok video shows users calling out Mother Monster for referencing biblical characters in her 2011 track.
musictimes.com
Tina Turner Son Dead: Ronnie Turner Cause of Death Revealed [REPORT]
Tina Turner's youngest son, Ronnie Turner, was found dead very recently in his home, sources report. According to TMZ, 62-years old Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's youngest biological son with Ike Turner, was pronounced dead in his home in Los Angeles Valley, California. Per law enforcement insiders, a 911 call was...
musictimes.com
Jet Black Cause of Death: The Stranglers Drummer Battling THIS Health Condition for Years?
Jet Black, popularly known for being The Stranglers' drummer for decades, has passed away at the age of 84; did he suffer from a medical condition years prior to his death?. According to his representative, as reported by The Guardian, the musician spent his final years in North Wales to be close with his friends and family as he suffers from an undisclosed health issue, but he's been retired from the music industry since 2015 due to respiratory health issues.
Miley Cyrus Gives Jimmy Fallon a Drastic Makeover on 'The Tonight Show'
Miley Cyrus appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Friday—and let's just say, she caused some major buzz. The singer-songwriter showed off her hidden barbering skills on the Friday, Dec. 9 episode of the late-night show as she gave the host a drastic transformation by shaving off his beard.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Nears Bankruptcy? Disgraced Rapper's Company Owes Whopping Amount to California
Kanye West is facing a new issue after losing his deals and partnerships due to his antisemitic comments. After losing his billionaire status, a shocking revelation disclosed that West's apparel company owes a whopping amount in unpaid tax to the state of California. According to NBC News, Yeezy Apparel received...
musictimes.com
Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG — But How Much Is the Deal?
Peter Frampton secured a deal with BMG and officially sold his catalog to the company. BMG confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone that it sealed its latest deal with Frampton with a major payout. It revealed that it acquired Frampton's publishing rights, including the rights to his song lyrics and musical compositions.
musictimes.com
Blake Shelton Retiring? Singer Reveals Whether He Will Leave Music Industry for Good
After "The Voice" retirement, Blake Shelton set the record straight about his future in the music industry. Shelton formally announced that he would leave his post as a coach in "The Voice" after appearing in 22 seasons in the past 12 years. He revealed that he wanted to focus on his family after his wedding with Gwen Stefani.
musictimes.com
Hip-Hop Songs LEAK: Future, A$AP Rocky, More Artists’ Hundreds of Unreleased Songs Made Rounds Online
A massive leak has been taking over the hip-hop music industry by storm over the past few days that affected several artists like Future, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, and 21 Savage. According to Billboard, Future, Savage, and Rocky had two songs each that are making rounds online, while Playboi Carti...
musictimes.com
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Circus Trial Inspires Modern Version of 'Carousel' Musical
The total circus that was the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had actually inspired the new version of the musical "Carousel." This musical was deemed one time by TIME Magazine as the "greatest musical of the 20th century." Repertory Philippines' (Rep PH) "Carousel," the company's first live production...
musictimes.com
Elle King Health Update: 'Ex's and Oh's' Singer Fell Down Stairs, Cancels 3 Shows
This week, after falling down a flight of stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky Levi, Elle King was forced to postpone three different radio broadcasts. She said she hated to disappoint her fans but she had no choice. On Thursday, the "Ex's and Oh's" singer used...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Charity Concert: Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, O-Town and More to Perform [Where to Get Tickets]
In memory of Aaron Carter, who passed away at the beginning of November, his twin sister Angel Conrad and Lance Bass are co-hosting a mental health awareness event. Carter's death "was the darkest day of [her] life," Conrad said in a lengthy Instagram post she published on her birthday, recalling the last time she spoke with him. Having lost her sister 11 years ago, Angel said the grief can feel overwhelming at times.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Almost Tackled by Concertgoer During Brazil Concert [VIDEO]
Harry Styles has been performing on his "Love On Tour" over the past year and there have been fan-related mishaps that happened throughout his shows. More recently, a concertgoer was able to go up on stage and the singer was shocked by what happened. According to E! Online, the former...
musictimes.com
Lizzo Dominates R&B Chart with Cover of Stevie Wonder's 'Someday at Christmas' [Listen]
Lizzo has another song on top of the charts, but this time it's a cover. Her take on Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas" debuted at No. 9 on the Hot R&B Songs Chart. According to Billboard, Lizzo's newest release joins her other chart-topping songs like "Good as Hell," which sat comfortably at No. 1 for 10 weeks and "About Damn Time," which reached number one on Billboard Hot 100.
