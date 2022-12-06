Hello World! Welcome Friends! Unlike store-bought candles, homemade ones demand a bit more thought since your success comes down to selecting the right wick. Remember, this is the single most important factor in creating a safe, successful, and long-burning candle. Therefore, it’s important to carefully consider factors like size, material, and type of wick to ensure that your candle burns safely and evenly. If it’s your first-time making candles, start with smaller ones. You can also experiment with different types of wicks to see which works best for the candle you’re trying to make. Not only will this save material and time, but you’ll get comfortable with the process too.

