NEW YORK -- A sea of red and white took over New York City on Saturday for SantaCon.Festivities started with fun, games and music in Midtown before the annual bar crawl got underway. RELATED STORY: MTA enforcing alcohol ban on LIRR, Metro-North trains, platforms during SantaConNearly 70 businesses are donating a portion of their profits to help SantaCon raise money for charity."We raise money for a lot of charities that focus on hunger and the arts in the New York City area. Specifically, we work with Secret Sandy Claus. It's a great charity that everyone should donate to that works with under-privileged families for the holidays," said SantaCon organizer Shiny Galeani.Over the past 10 years, SantaCon has raised nearly $1 million for charitable causes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO