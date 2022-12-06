ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SOL Mexican Cocina Opens In Caesars Forum Shops

By Lisa Hay
 4 days ago

SOL Mexican Cocina (“SOL”), from Xperience Restaurant Group (“XRG”), one of the nation’s leading operators of casual, polished casual and fine dining Mexican restaurants, opened its first location in Nevada inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas at 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S., Las Vegas, NV 89109. As a Southern California-based restaurant group, XRG is thrilled to provide ‘Sin City’ with a taste of SOL’s fresh take on Baja-style Mexican food and add to the city’s thriving culinary scene with its first Vegas location.

“Opening SOL in a city like Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, is a milestone for XRG and we could not be more excited about it,” said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Xperience Restaurant Group in a statement. “By giving SOL a presence in Las Vegas alongside some of the best culinary concepts and chefs in the world, we believe we are in great company and cannot wait for locals and visitors alike to try SOL’s quality, authentic cuisine, an outstanding beverage program, and exceptional service.”

Taking over the tenant space previously occupied by Border Grill, SOL is located on level one near the spiral escalator inside The Forum Shops, a three-level fashion and dining marvel, conveniently located adjacent to Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant features over 11,000 square feet with 305 seats in the dining room and accommodates a wide variety of festive gatherings with SoCal’s Baja-inspired handcrafted bites and drinks.

Influenced by Baja California, SOL reignites coastal Mexican food with modern, fresh options from its culinary team. With locations in Scottsdale, AZ; Playa Vista, CA; Newport Beach, CA; Irvine, CA; and Denver, CO, SOL continues to create and share dishes made from scratch. In addition to the Las Vegas location, SOL will open new restaurants in New York City and Boston in 2023.

With a menu of organic, seasonal dishes, SOL sources locally whenever possible and ensures each dish is made fresh daily, including over a dozen fresh housemade salsas. The beverage program highlights the restaurant’s hand-crafted margaritas along with over 100 of Mexico’s small batch mezcal and tequila-focused cocktails. Offering a wide variety of dining options such as SOL’s happy hour, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, along with vegan and gluten-free menu items, SOL’s dishes and hand-muddled drinks include options such as:

· Grilled Sweet Corn , carved tableside with butter, lime, chiles, cotixa cheese, and chipotle drizzle

· Taco Vampiro , double tortilla, cheese, serranos, carne asada, guacamole & pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, and cotixa cheese

· Spicy ‘Popcorn’ Cauliflower Taco , cauliflower deep-fried in spicy beer batter, with creamy coconut-avocado salsa on a corn tortilla with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, onions, cilantro, and lime

· Wild Fish on Esquites , wild fish, almond-lemon crust, grilled corn esquites, tomato & basil, lime, avocado butter, and cotixa cheese

· Spanish Octopus, tender octopus, grilled & sliced, served on fingerling potatoes sauteed with chorizo, garlic, smoked Spanish paprika, tomato, green olives, white wine, and lemon

· House Margarita , fresh citrus juices, agave nectar, and premium tequila, shaken to order

· Watermelon Margarita , crushed watermelon shaken with blanco tequila, fresh lime, and agave nectar

· The Mezcalero , mezcal shaken with passion fruit, guava, and fresh lime, served in a chili salt rimmed glass

SOL Mexican Cocina Las Vegas is open Sunday – Thursday 10 AM — 10 PM and Friday & Saturday 10 AM — 11 PM. Happy Hour is Monday – Thursday 3 PM — 6 PM and Weekend Brunch Every Day 10 AM — 3 PM.



Community Policy