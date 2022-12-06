Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Drop Road Contest at Central Connecticut State
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Dartmouth men's basketball team ended the first half on a 13-2 run to take a three-point lead, but Central Connecticut State outscored the Big Green, 37-25, in the second, as the Blue Devils were victorious on Friday evening, 59-50. CCSU used a 9-0 late second-half surge to turn a one-point margin into a 10-point lead, and Dartmouth couldn't recover. The Big Green struggled from the floor, which included just 7-of-34 from 3-point range.
dartmouthsports.com
Comeback Against #14 UMass Lowell Falls Short for Men’s Hockey
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to #14 UMass Lowell, 3-2, in non-conference action on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. Dartmouth moves to 1-9-1 while UMass Lowell is now 10-6-1 on the season. John Fusco and Luke Haymes scored for the Big Green. Fusco also chipped...
dartmouthsports.com
Fasanelli Wins Pentathlon on Friday
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team opened the Dartmouth December Invite with the pentathlon on Friday at Leverone Field House. Gabriela Fasanelli took first with 3338 total points, a new personal record, to earn 10 points for the Big Green. Mia Balestra finished with 2633 total points to claim fifth.
dartmouthsports.com
Pajus in Second in Heptathlon After First Day of Dartmouth December Invite
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's track and field team opened the Dartmouth December Invite with four events in the heptathlon on Friday at Leverone Field House. Karl-Oskar Pajus currently sits in second with 2746 points, just 40 points off his heptathlon PR. Pajus set new personal bests in the long jump and shot put with marks of 6.36m and 13.34m.
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Hockey Looks to Sweep Home-And-Home Against Merrimack
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team looks to close out a sweep of Merrimack in the second half of a home-and-home series. The Big Green knocked off the Warriors in overtime on Wednesday in North Andover, Massachusetts and look to secure a second-straight win, this time at Thompson Arena.
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Lacrosse Unveils 2023 Schedule
HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth head men's lacrosse coach Brendan Callahan announced the Big Green's 2023 schedule on Thursday, featuring 12 games – four at home and eight on the road. The nonleague slate is highlighted by a two-game trip south, featuring games against 2016 National Champion North Champion and Hampton. The season begins on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Merrimack.
dartmouthsports.com
UMass Lowell, Vermont on Tap for Men’s Hockey
Dartmouth (1-8-1) vs. #14 UMass Lowell (9-6-1) Last Meeting: 11/26/22 – L, 4-3 (OT) ESPN+ | International Stream | Live Stats | Tickets. Dartmouth (1-8-1) vs. Vermont (5-11-1) Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022 – 4 pm. Location: Burlington, Vt. – Gutterson Fieldhouse. All-Time Series: 26-53-7 Last Meeting:...
Addison Independent
Karl Lindholm: The Castigliones of Middlebury — and Joe!
Writer Bill McKibben of Ripton (and the world) and his wife, the writer Sue Halpern, invite another person into their home most evenings in the spring and in the balmy summer months, a warm friend whom they admire and of whose company they never tire. That friend is Joe Castiglione,...
mountaintimes.info
Hunters happy with rifle season
After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
VSP investigating fatal crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in East Montpelier Thursday afternoon. Police say Kyle Hartman, 33, of Cabot was driving north on Route 14 near Hammett Hill Road around 3:22 p.m. when he lost control and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
mynbc5.com
Cabot man dies in one-vehicle accident
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a man was killed when his vehicle veered off Vermont Rt. 14 on Thursday afternoon, striking a tree before coming to a rest. The initial investigation determined that 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot was traveling northbound, when his 2014 Nissan Rogue crossed the double yellow line lane divider. The vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and left the west edge of the roadway.
MA man sentenced for selling crack in Rutland
A Springfield, Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine base in federal court.
WNYT
Suspect sought in Bennington County attempted burglary
Police in Vermont are looking for an attempted burglary suspect. It happened Saturday on Hapgood Pond Road in the town of Peru. A window at the back of the home had been forced open, say police. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 29-year-old man was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified of an individual attempting to steal from Dick’s Sporting Goods at around 5:55 p.m. Police say that Jacob Bachand, 29, of Rutland, left the store without paying for merchandise in his possession. Bachand also violated...
WCAX
3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Authorities say they hope the arrest of three Lebanon area men sends a strong message to would-be drug dealers to steer clear of the community. The Lebanon Police say they executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Lebanon home as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales. They say Damien Harrington, 25, and Cory Macelman, 38, were found hiding in the apartment. Both were arrested on previous outstanding warrants. They also arrested Dean Jones, 50, on various drug-related charges and an outstanding warrant.
newportdispatch.com
Putney man facing slew of charges
PUTNEY — A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Putney yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at around 12:50 p.m. Following an initial investigation, police say that Thomas J. Williams, of Putney, was a person of interest. State police dispatch received another call...
Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam
The caller has employed the names of actual Vermont sheriff’s deputies and judges when requesting that people pay a fine for missing jury duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam.
