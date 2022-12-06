Can the return of an iconic nameplate usher in a new Motor Authority Best Car To Buy winner? It may, in the form of the $31,895 Acura Integra. The Integra has a history for inexpensive thrills that dates back to the mid-1980s. It peaked with the 1992 GS-R model, which made the cut for our 100 Cars That Matter series. But Acura ditched the name when it moved to the RSX , and left a big chunk of its history behind.

1 DAY AGO