Battery change boosts 2023 Nissan Leaf efficiency, slightly
The Nissan Ariya will soon arrive at the company’s U.S. dealerships, but it won’t be the only EV featured at them. The other, of course, is the Nissan Leaf. The Ariya crossover isn’t replacing Leaf: Nissan lowered the Leaf’s price a couple years ago, seemingly to make room for the Ariya.
Volvo confirms EX30 subcompact electric SUV due in 2023
Volvo’s mystery SUV teased during November’s reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV has been confirmed as an electric subcompact entry to be called the EX30. The identity of the vehicle was confirmed by Volvo CEO Jim Rowan in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required) published on Monday.
2023 Subaru WRX sees sharp price increase
Following 2022’s redesign, the Subaru WRX enters the 2023 model year with few changes, though there’s a noticable increase in price. The 2023 WRX, which reaches dealerships in the spring, will be priced from $31,625, including a $1,020 destination charge. That’s up from $30,100 for the 2022 model.
2021-2022 VW ID.4 gets long-awaited software upgrade
Volkswagen is preparing to release a software upgrade for ID.4 electric crossovers aimed at improving infotainment system performance, while adding some new features. The upgrade will roll out to 2021 ID.4 models first, followed by certain 2022 ID.4 models, Volkswagen of America said in a press release earlier this week. Owners will be formally notified when the new software is available for their vehicle.
Subaru recalls 2019-2022 Ascent SUVs for increased fire risk
Subaru has recalled the 2019-2022 Ascent three-row SUV for a faulty secondary heater that could catch fire, the automaker announced Friday. The recall encompasses 271,694 Subaru Ascents in the U.S. Subaru reported 11 known domestic cases, with two vehicles catching fire out of the overall recall population. The issue centers...
Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
Acura Integra: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 nominee
Can the return of an iconic nameplate usher in a new Motor Authority Best Car To Buy winner? It may, in the form of the $31,895 Acura Integra. The Integra has a history for inexpensive thrills that dates back to the mid-1980s. It peaked with the 1992 GS-R model, which made the cut for our 100 Cars That Matter series. But Acura ditched the name when it moved to the RSX , and left a big chunk of its history behind.
Best Car To Buy: Past winners
This week, our editorial team disclosed the five finalists contending for Best Car To Buy 2023. We’ve spent the year logging tens of thousands of miles test driving more than 100 new vehicles (both 2022 and 2023 models) to help shoppers evaluate vehicles based on value, efficiency, safety, interior spaciousness, quality, design, and driving dynamics. The winner doesn’t need to be good at each of those things—it needs to be great.
