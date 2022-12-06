Read full article on original website
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grant County (Grant County, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Adams Road, just south of Interstate 90, east of George just before 7:00 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving south on the interstate when it lost control on the ice roads...
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Police Catch Suspected Car Thief From Shoeprints in the Snow
Moses Lake Police officers caught a suspected car thief from identifying shoe prints left in the snow Thursday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers identified a stolen vehicle on South Melva Lane near I-90. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, so officers used spike strips to try and stop...
kpq.com
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Brothers Killed In George Crash
A GoFundMe Page is collecting donations to help the family of two Quincy brothers who were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near George. Deputies reported 21-year-old Rodrigo Zepeda Medina lost control of his car on an icy road and slid into an oncoming pickup truck. Medina and his 27-year-old...
KXLY
Fatal crash blocking intersection in Grant County now cleared
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – A deadly crash was blocking south Adams Road and west Baseline Road near George. It has since cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was closed until further notice for operations and investigation. They advised taking alternate routes until the scene is clear.
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Othello Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Officers Locate 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - A 40-Year-old Othello man was arrested Wednesday night after officers located approximately 1/2 pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lewiston. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry Wednesday...
WSP: Yakima driver’s excessive speed resulted in 38-vehicle pileup on I-90
UPDATE: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday — Washington State Patrol troopers have cited a Yakima man for excessive speed in a 38-vehicle collision that sent three to the hospital and shut down I-90 eastbound for 10 hours. According to an update from WSP, the 57-year-old driver was approaching milepost 126 when he lost traction and came to a rest facing north, blocking...
KIMA TV
Police say a 42-year-old woman was stabbed in the arm and head this morning in Moxee
MOXEE -- Moxee Police responded to call reporting a victim being stabbed at a home on the 700 block of Millenium St. around 8:30 this morning. When they got there, they say they found a 42-year-old woman with stab wounds to her arm and head. The suspect, a 40-year-old man,...
ifiberone.com
Late Adams County sheriff's K9 known as 'the dog you don't mess with or run from' hailed as unforgettable ally
OTHELLO - You don't need much evidence to conclude that man and animal can forge unbreakable bonds. That's the overarching principle one Adams County Sheriff's deputy conveyed in his lengthy eulogy dedicated to the dog he handled; that dog was Garrett. Deputy Joe Phillips says Garrett, the K9, passed away on Dec. 1, short of turning 10-years-old (Jan. 19).
FOX 11 and 41
Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
KXLY
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys
Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
ifiberone.com
42-acre industrial development project underway in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Virginia-based Third Security LLC has announced the development of a 42-acre industrial development project adjacent to the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. The site under development is called the "Moses Lake Commerce Center." Crews recently broke ground on a 108,000 square foot food processing facility,...
Hanford contractor accused of Latino hiring discrimination. Applicants to get back wages
An aptitude test was alleged to discriminate against Hispanic applicants.
kpq.com
18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations
An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
KHQ Right Now
Winter weather early dismissals and after-school activity cancellations for Dec. 8
A snowstorm moving through eastern Washington has begun to force early dismissals and cancellations of after school activities. Almira School District: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Creston School District: All after school activities cancelled. Wilbur School District: All after school activities cancelled. This page will be updated as we receive...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Grisly Murder Of Mackenzie Cowell At The Hands Of Her Serial Killer-Obsessed Classmate
In 2010, 17-year-old Mackenzie Cowell fell victim to a disturbed classmate named Christopher Scott Wilson who had a morbid fascination with murder and a tattoo of Hannibal Lecter on his arm. Mackenzie Cowell was a 17-year-old cosmetology student in Wenatchee, Washington. On Feb. 9, 2010, she left class for a...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather – A dry and sunny Wednesday is on the way, with snow to wintry mix expected early Thursday – Jason
A chilly start to your Wednesday tomorrow, with icy roads and possible fog throughout our areas. Tomorrow’s highs will be right around the freezing point, with sunshine and dry conditions continuing. We have snow to wintry mix on the way starting early Thursday. We’ll see quick early snow in...
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
