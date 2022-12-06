ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

kpq.com

GoFundMe Page Set Up For Brothers Killed In George Crash

A GoFundMe Page is collecting donations to help the family of two Quincy brothers who were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near George. Deputies reported 21-year-old Rodrigo Zepeda Medina lost control of his car on an icy road and slid into an oncoming pickup truck. Medina and his 27-year-old...
QUINCY, WA
KXLY

Fatal crash blocking intersection in Grant County now cleared

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – A deadly crash was blocking south Adams Road and west Baseline Road near George. It has since cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was closed until further notice for operations and investigation. They advised taking alternate routes until the scene is clear.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Othello Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Officers Locate 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop in Nez Perce County

LEWISTON - A 40-Year-old Othello man was arrested Wednesday night after officers located approximately 1/2 pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lewiston. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry Wednesday...
LEWISTON, ID
ifiberone.com

Late Adams County sheriff's K9 known as 'the dog you don't mess with or run from' hailed as unforgettable ally

OTHELLO - You don't need much evidence to conclude that man and animal can forge unbreakable bonds. That's the overarching principle one Adams County Sheriff's deputy conveyed in his lengthy eulogy dedicated to the dog he handled; that dog was Garrett. Deputy Joe Phillips says Garrett, the K9, passed away on Dec. 1, short of turning 10-years-old (Jan. 19).
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee

MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
MOXEE, WA
KXLY

Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys

Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

42-acre industrial development project underway in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Virginia-based Third Security LLC has announced the development of a 42-acre industrial development project adjacent to the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. The site under development is called the "Moses Lake Commerce Center." Crews recently broke ground on a 108,000 square foot food processing facility,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations

An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Winter weather early dismissals and after-school activity cancellations for Dec. 8

A snowstorm moving through eastern Washington has begun to force early dismissals and cancellations of after school activities. Almira School District: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Creston School District: All after school activities cancelled. Wilbur School District: All after school activities cancelled. This page will be updated as we receive...
CRESTON, WA
News Talk KIT

Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]

Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
YAKIMA, WA

