The Maine Warden Service is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s office to locate 71-year-old Francine Laporte of Saint George. Shewas reported missing by her husband Paul Laporte yesterday afternoon. Dec.7. He awoke to find that his wife was not home and after several hours of her not returning, he went looking for her. Eventually he called Knox Sheriff’s office to report her missing.

SAINT GEORGE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO