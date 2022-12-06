ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Hospitals Evaluated by Watchdog Group

The Leapfrog Group, a watchdog group, has released their grades for 16 hospitals in Maine based on how safe they are. Seven of the Maine hospitals received an A, two were scored at a B.
MAINE STATE
Remains of Man Found in Waldoboro Identified

A hunter on Thanksgiving Day found the remains of a man off Old County Road in Waldoboro. The remains have now been identified as Douglas Barter, 54, of Waldoboro. Barter was last seen on November 8, 2021, after leaving the Miles Memorial Emergency Department.
WALDOBORO, ME
Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder

Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
LEWISTON, ME
Search For Missing 71-Year-Old Saint George Woman

The Maine Warden Service is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s office to locate 71-year-old Francine Laporte of Saint George. Shewas reported missing by her husband Paul Laporte yesterday afternoon. Dec.7. He awoke to find that his wife was not home and after several hours of her not returning, he went looking for her. Eventually he called Knox Sheriff’s office to report her missing.
SAINT GEORGE, ME

