The U.S. House passed the Respect for Marriage Act 258-169 on Thursday, and the Senate approved it last week with a bipartisan 61-35 vote. The measure codifies protections for same-sex marriage into law, while also including some religious freedom provisions. And it comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade; in his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the high court’s decision allowing same-sex marriage should also be overturned.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO