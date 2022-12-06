Read full article on original website
kyma.com
AZ Republican and Democratic reps, Yumans respond to Sinema’s party change
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema from Arizona announced she is leaving the Democratic party and registering as an Independent. Sinema switching to the Independent party just days after Democrats secured a majority in the senate. In addition, Sinema says she never fit perfectly in either party.
Analysis: Republican defection responsible for Lake defeat
Democrat Katie Hobbs narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor, and it happened in an environment where more Republicans turned out to vote than Democrats.
Glendale Star
Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level
We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify...
Sheriff Hathaway Visits Container Wall Protesters, Offers His Support
On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway made an unscheduled visit to the group of protesters who have been working since Nov. 29 to stop construction of the container wall by the state of Arizona in Coronado National Forest, inside the neighboring Cochise County. “He just came riding...
NPR
Maine swears in its most diverse legislature yet, including its first Black Speaker
Maine consistently ranks as one of the most white states in the country. But this week, it swore in the most diverse state legislature in its history, including its first Black speaker of the House, its first Black woman state senator and its first two Somali American state representatives. Maine Public Radio's Ari Snider has this report.
AZFamily
Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session. The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre during the 2023 state legislative session, with the hopes of passing a resolution to support a national Convention of States. Previous efforts to pass the resolution in South Dakota have come up short, as recently as last year.
Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh files another election lawsuit
Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed another 2022 election results lawsuit.
Phoenix New Times
Rachel Mitchell Used Fear to Win. What that Means for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office
As the highest-profile statewide races in Arizona — including the contests for governor, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction — became nail-biters after Election Day, the numbers in the race for Maricopa County Attorney stayed consistent: Republican Rachel Mitchell secured a six-point victory. Though often overshadowed by...
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer not interested in state GOP chair role
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she has been pursued as a potential successor to Kelli Ward as Arizona GOP chair, but she’s not interested in the job. “I’ve paid my dues, I’m getting old and it’s an important job,” Brewer told KTAR News 92.3...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
NPR
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Madeline wrote to LA county officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a...
KTAR.com
Santa Cruz County sheriff, who oversees Nogales, believes ‘there is no invasion’ at the southern border
PHOENIX — Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said on Wednesday he doesn’t support the placement of double-stacked shipping containers along the southern Arizona border as he does not believe there is an invasion. Hathaway, a Democrat and former head of the local Drug Enforcement Administration office, told...
NPR
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tensions between Republican state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Houston area are at a low point after the 2022 midterms. Republicans are accusing officials in the Democratic-leaning county of improprieties during this past election, which has now led to a criminal investigation. But officials in Houston say this probe is part of a multi-year Republican effort to intimidate the county.
kjzz.org
What the Respect for Marriage Act means for same-sex marriages in Arizona
The U.S. House passed the Respect for Marriage Act 258-169 on Thursday, and the Senate approved it last week with a bipartisan 61-35 vote. The measure codifies protections for same-sex marriage into law, while also including some religious freedom provisions. And it comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade; in his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the high court’s decision allowing same-sex marriage should also be overturned.
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet.
kawc.org
Outgoing and incoming Arizona governors certify '22 election, Ducey says results should be out on Election Night
PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants a big change in state election law that he said should lead to people knowing the outcome of all contested races that night, or soon after. The governor, on the heels of participating in the formal certification of the highly contested results...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Brittney Griner leaves Russian prison, reacts to her release
RAW VIDEO: Brittney Griner leaves Russian prison, reacts to her release
2022 Christmas at the Empire Ranch
This Saturday, December 10, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Empire Ranch Foundation welcomes guests to its annual Christmas at the Empire Ranch event in Sonoita. The four hours of festivities include time to stroll, marvel at the decorated Empire Ranch House, sip a bit of holiday cheer, and engage in retail therapy shopping for unique, cowboy-esque gifts. A $10 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
NPR
Democrats And Republicans Have Lessons To Learn From Georgia Runoff
In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock held on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a special runoff vote. Warnock's reelection is a big win for Democrats, as it gives them a slightly expanded majority in the Senate. It also further supports the idea that Georgia, a historically red state that Democrats managed to flip in 2020, really is becoming more purple.
