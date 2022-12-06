Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.
KTAR.com
Republican Arizona AG candidate Abe Hamadeh files another election lawsuit
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh filed another election lawsuit Friday, asking for the recount of his race to be slowed and for voters who didn’t have their provisional ballots counted to have another opportunity. The suit, filed in the Superior Court for Mohave County,...
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
Maricopa county ‘looks forward to sharing facts’ after Kari Lake’s challenge to election results, spokesperson says
Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with “escalating consequences” if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
kyma.com
AZ Republican and Democratic reps, Yumans respond to Sinema’s party change
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema from Arizona announced she is leaving the Democratic party and registering as an Independent. Sinema switching to the Independent party just days after Democrats secured a majority in the senate. In addition, Sinema says she never fit perfectly in either party.
Sheriff Hathaway Visits Container Wall Protesters, Offers His Support
On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway made an unscheduled visit to the group of protesters who have been working since Nov. 29 to stop construction of the container wall by the state of Arizona in Coronado National Forest, inside the neighboring Cochise County. “He just came riding...
kjzz.org
AZ Court of Appeals hears arguments for limiting early voting
The Arizona Republican Party is continuing to challenge a 1991 law that allows anyone to ask for and receive an early ballot for elections. During a hearing Wednesday, attorney Alexander Kolodin told the state Court of Appeals that all voting needs to be done in a way to protect privacy and that can only be done at an official polling place.
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
KTAR.com
Santa Cruz County sheriff, who oversees Nogales, believes ‘there is no invasion’ at the southern border
PHOENIX — Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said on Wednesday he doesn’t support the placement of double-stacked shipping containers along the southern Arizona border as he does not believe there is an invasion. Hathaway, a Democrat and former head of the local Drug Enforcement Administration office, told...
League of Women Voters, Mormon Women for Ethical Government accuse Utah lawmakers of gerrymandering
A pending lawsuit in Utah accuses the legislature of gerrymandering.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
NPR
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tensions between Republican state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Houston area are at a low point after the 2022 midterms. Republicans are accusing officials in the Democratic-leaning county of improprieties during this past election, which has now led to a criminal investigation. But officials in Houston say this probe is part of a multi-year Republican effort to intimidate the county.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer not interested in state GOP chair role
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she has been pursued as a potential successor to Kelli Ward as Arizona GOP chair, but she’s not interested in the job. “I’ve paid my dues, I’m getting old and it’s an important job,” Brewer told KTAR News 92.3...
newsnationnow.com
Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns
(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file a lawsuit in the coming days after she’s spent weeks of criticizing the administration of the election. Election results have largely been certified without issue around the country, but Arizona was an exception. Several Republican-controlled counties delayed their certification despite no evidence of problems with the vote count. Cochise County in southeastern Arizona blew past the deadline last week, forcing a judge to intervene on Thursday and order the county supervisors to certify the election by the end of the day. “Arizona had a successful election,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who beat Lake in the race for governor, said before signing the certification. “But too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters.”
See Arizona official's reaction to Kari Lake's election claim
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer turned down offer to replace state GOP Chair Kelli Ward
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer on Wednesday said she had been pursued to replace Kelli Ward for Arizona GOP chair but she turned down the offer. “I’ve paid my dues, I’m getting old and it’s an important job,” Brewer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show.
themesatribune.com
Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level
We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
AZFamily
No, the law didn’t bar Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from running for governor
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In Arizona, 2022 is looking like 2020. The losers in a close election are casting doubt on the voting process. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., took aim at Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who narrowly won the race for governor. “Katie Hobbs had a clear conflict of interest...
Comments / 6