Cochise County, AZ

kjzz.org

AZ Court of Appeals hears arguments for limiting early voting

The Arizona Republican Party is continuing to challenge a 1991 law that allows anyone to ask for and receive an early ballot for elections. During a hearing Wednesday, attorney Alexander Kolodin told the state Court of Appeals that all voting needs to be done in a way to protect privacy and that can only be done at an official polling place.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tensions between Republican state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Houston area are at a low point after the 2022 midterms. Republicans are accusing officials in the Democratic-leaning county of improprieties during this past election, which has now led to a criminal investigation. But officials in Houston say this probe is part of a multi-year Republican effort to intimidate the county.
HOUSTON, TX
newsnationnow.com

Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns

(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file a lawsuit in the coming days after she’s spent weeks of criticizing the administration of the election. Election results have largely been certified without issue around the country, but Arizona was an exception. Several Republican-controlled counties delayed their certification despite no evidence of problems with the vote count. Cochise County in southeastern Arizona blew past the deadline last week, forcing a judge to intervene on Thursday and order the county supervisors to certify the election by the end of the day. “Arizona had a successful election,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who beat Lake in the race for governor, said before signing the certification. “But too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters.”
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level

We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

