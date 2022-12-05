INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tyreek Hill scored two of the most memorable touchdowns of the Miami Dolphins’ season on Sunday night. And almost nothing else will be worth revisiting about their 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers — or about this two-game disaster of a California road trip — when the shaken Dolphins (8-5) finally get back to work at home. Hill returned a fumble 57 yards for a wacky touchdown in the second quarter, finding the ball in the back of a big scrum and taking it to the house with his peerless speed to end the Dolphins’ fourth offensive series. The score trimmed the Chargers’ lead to 10-7 even though Miami had managed zero net yards on its first three drives. “That was a big play that I was hoping would get us out of our funk, and it didn’t really do that as much as I’d hoped,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO