Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy headline long list of 49ers injuries after Week 14 win
DL Kevin Givens (knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) There was never an indication during the game that Purdy was injured. He did exit late, but Shanahan said he was pulled out because of the lopsided score, not the injury. “No, it just got to that point in the game, so...
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Tyreek Hill's heroics not enough to save Dolphins in LA
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tyreek Hill scored two of the most memorable touchdowns of the Miami Dolphins’ season on Sunday night. And almost nothing else will be worth revisiting about their 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers — or about this two-game disaster of a California road trip — when the shaken Dolphins (8-5) finally get back to work at home. Hill returned a fumble 57 yards for a wacky touchdown in the second quarter, finding the ball in the back of a big scrum and taking it to the house with his peerless speed to end the Dolphins’ fourth offensive series. The score trimmed the Chargers’ lead to 10-7 even though Miami had managed zero net yards on its first three drives. “That was a big play that I was hoping would get us out of our funk, and it didn’t really do that as much as I’d hoped,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson shown with big knot on his head
Russell Wilson was shown with a big knot on his head after hitting his head against the turf during Sunday’s Week 14 game between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson headed to the medical tent and left the game after hitting his head. He was scrambling...
What do only Justin Herbert and HOFer Dan Marino have in common?
With the Chargers holding a slim 3-0 lead with 9:49 left in the first half, Herbert led a five-play, 43-yard scoring drive capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams to equal Marino's mark. Facing a second and eight from the Dolphins' 10-yard line, Herbert scrambled to his...
Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins
I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Samson Okunlola, Javien Toviano, Rueben Bain, Headline List of Upcoming Decisions
James DeCarlo updates us on the pending decisions of big names in the recruiting world, including Samson Okunlola, Javien Toviano, Rueben Bain, and more!
Bengals Make Injury Decisions on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst Before Browns Game
Cincinnati Bengals will have their running back Joe Mixon back after he missed last week's game with a concussion when they take on the Cleveland Browns. According to the Bengals injury report, Tee Higgins is good to go after being limited in a pair of practices with a hamstring issue. Tight end Hayden Hurst has been ruled out for Cincinnati.
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
