Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
It's funny how sometimes it's the things that are least expected that end up becoming one of our favorite things about an experience. For example, when you go on vacation to somewhere amazing and well-known for world-famous attractions but it's the small moments that leave the longest-lasting impressions. It would...
Pets make life better, it’s true, they want to show you unconditional love every single day. They want to be your best friend and be there when life gets tough. They offer so much to us and all they want is got get love in return. Which is why we all need to step up and help the pets that are currently up for adoption at the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas.
There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?. We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!. The last we heard about this new restaurant, they...
The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris ended Thursday evening in the 241st District Court with the Jury finding him Guilty. Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021 for the alleged January 2021 theft during an eviction. The trial began on Tuesday and the state rested its case on Wednesday.
Congratulations Go Out To These Two Rising Stars On The Collegiate Wrestling Circuit!. You might tune into "pro wrestling" every week for the storylines and drama but the ORIGINAL wrestling of the "Greco-Roman" variety can be just as heart pounding and tense as the "scripted" version. Well right here in East Texas, one of our local HBCU's is making history while also being recognized for two of its stars climbing the rankings.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
The Mac Stack food truck brings gourmet-style mac and cheese to East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Mac and cheese is a staple in many homes and restaurants around the country. The mac and cheese lovers of the world have probably dreamed of a mac and cheese restaurant that brings the cheesy goodness to them. Now, new food truck The Mac Stack has made that dream come true for East Texans.
Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
These are the Top 9 Tex Mex Restaurants in Longview, Texas According to Yelp
One of the things that East Texans love the most is Tex Mex. It can be from a chain like Chuy's or On The Border or an East Texas owned establishment like El Lugar or Posados. No matter, if you can find a great taco or burrito, stick with it because they're delicious. For today, I wanted to concentrate on the Tex Mex options available in Longview. I went to yelp.com and was able to find the top nine rated Tex Mex stops in town.
Trial For Former Smith County, TX Constable Accused Of Theft Has Begun
The Controversial Trial Of Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris Began Opening Arguments On Tuesday (Dec. 7). Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021 for the alleged January 2021 theft along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks. The trial for Traylor-Harris began with him entering a not guilty plea to the charge.
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Longview's Taylor Tatum
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Lobos are having a storybook season, where the team is currently ranked number one in the state, sitting at 14-0 and headed to the state semifinals. "I knew when the season started that we had a chance to be pretty good and it started...
Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
KLTV
Tyler traffic light on Glenwood, Front streets back in service following Monday night crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler traffic crews worked throughout Tuesday to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street in Tyler. On Tuesday night, the light was back in service. The need for the new signal came after a car crashed into...
The Grinch Is In The Custody Of Longview, Texas Police Department
The Longview Police Department thought that they saw the last of the Grinch after last year's big event in Longview. The Grinch came to town last year trying to steal Christmas from Longview residents. Still, Longview Police disrupted his plans and instead of spending time in a jail cell where his dislike for Christmas could grow, they made him spread holiday cheer with Operation Blue Santa in Longview. Once the holidays were over though they released him and he disappeared back to the outskirts of Whoville and his cave in Mt. Crumpit with his dog Max thinking he would never return.
Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Alleged Jewel Thief in Tyler, Texas
The Tyler, Texas Police Department recently posted on their Facebook page requesting the public's help in identifying an alleged thief at a local business. The Tyler Police Department is seeking any possible information from people in Tyler, Texas or anywhere in East Texas regarding an alleged theft at a Tyler business.
