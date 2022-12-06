There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.

WINNSBORO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO