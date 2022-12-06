ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Mix 93.1

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause

What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

WATCH: A Tyler, TX Restaurant Befriended an Adorable Raccoon Family

It's funny how sometimes it's the things that are least expected that end up becoming one of our favorite things about an experience. For example, when you go on vacation to somewhere amazing and well-known for world-famous attractions but it's the small moments that leave the longest-lasting impressions. It would...
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Let’s Help ‘Stuff the Stockings’ for Adoptable Pets in Tyler, TX

Pets make life better, it’s true, they want to show you unconditional love every single day. They want to be your best friend and be there when life gets tough. They offer so much to us and all they want is got get love in return. Which is why we all need to step up and help the pets that are currently up for adoption at the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Winnsboro, Texas has a Cute Cabin Available for a Weekend Staycation

There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.
WINNSBORO, TX
Mix 93.1

WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023

If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Former Smith County, TX Constable Found Guilty Of Theft

The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris ended Thursday evening in the 241st District Court with the Jury finding him Guilty. Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021 for the alleged January 2021 theft during an eviction. The trial began on Tuesday and the state rested its case on Wednesday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

An East Texas University Has Two Nationally Ranked Women Wrestlers

Congratulations Go Out To These Two Rising Stars On The Collegiate Wrestling Circuit!. You might tune into "pro wrestling" every week for the storylines and drama but the ORIGINAL wrestling of the "Greco-Roman" variety can be just as heart pounding and tense as the "scripted" version. Well right here in East Texas, one of our local HBCU's is making history while also being recognized for two of its stars climbing the rankings.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

These are the Top 9 Tex Mex Restaurants in Longview, Texas According to Yelp

One of the things that East Texans love the most is Tex Mex. It can be from a chain like Chuy's or On The Border or an East Texas owned establishment like El Lugar or Posados. No matter, if you can find a great taco or burrito, stick with it because they're delicious. For today, I wanted to concentrate on the Tex Mex options available in Longview. I went to yelp.com and was able to find the top nine rated Tex Mex stops in town.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Trial For Former Smith County, TX Constable Accused Of Theft Has Begun

The Controversial Trial Of Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris Began Opening Arguments On Tuesday (Dec. 7). Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021 for the alleged January 2021 theft along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks. The trial for Traylor-Harris began with him entering a not guilty plea to the charge.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

The Grinch Is In The Custody Of Longview, Texas Police Department

The Longview Police Department thought that they saw the last of the Grinch after last year's big event in Longview. The Grinch came to town last year trying to steal Christmas from Longview residents. Still, Longview Police disrupted his plans and instead of spending time in a jail cell where his dislike for Christmas could grow, they made him spread holiday cheer with Operation Blue Santa in Longview. Once the holidays were over though they released him and he disappeared back to the outskirts of Whoville and his cave in Mt. Crumpit with his dog Max thinking he would never return.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

