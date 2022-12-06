ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue commit, 3-star DL out of Kentucky, flips pledge to Louisville

Purdue is looking for its next head coach with Jeff Brohm returning to his alma mater at Louisville this week. In the meantime, the Boilermakers are experience some turnover via the 2023 recruiting class. One player to back off his commitment to Purdue is Micah Carter. A key defensive lineman...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Former Louisville offensive lineman commits to University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats picked up a player from Louisville Thursday, offensive lineman Luke Kandra. Kandra, a 2020 Elder graduate, tweeted Thursday he's coming back home to play for the Bearcats. The commitment announcement comes days after the Bearcats introduced their new head coach, Scott Satterfield, who also came...
CINCINNATI, OH
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Cincinnati by 1.5. —Jeff Brohm confirmed this morning that Ron English, Garrick McGee and Chris Barclay — three guys all with Louisville ties — will be coming with him from Purdue. —Louisville Report has five main takeaways from Jeff Brohm’s introductory press conference. —Eric...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football

Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeff Brohm introduced as Louisville's new head football coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Athletic Association board approved the hiring Thursday of Jeff Brohm as new head football coach, handing the former Cardinals player and assistant a six-year contract up to $6 million annually plus performance incentives. Brohm spent a busy day in his hometown, meeting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham won’t play in Fenway Bowl

Louisville has released its depth chart for next Saturday’s Fenway Bowl, and noticeably absent are both quarterback Malik Cunningham and leading wide receiver Tyler Hudson. Cunningham confirmed on social media hours later that he has played his final game as a Cardinal. Cunningham joins running back Tiyon Evans as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue

According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Card Chronicle

Louisville volleyball rolls into the Elite 8

A year after making the first Final Four appearance in program history, the Louisville volleyball team is one win away from heading back to the sport’s biggest stage. The Cardinals rolled past fourth-seeded Baylor, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17, Thursday afternoon in front of a lively crowd inside the KFC Yum Center. The victory marked U of L’s third sweep in as many NCAA tournament matches.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Bats unveil baby blue '502 Connect' jersey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats unveiled their newest home jersey Friday. The "502 Connect" jersey is baby blue to honor the the look and tradition of the early 1980s Redbirds. It will have navy font to tie in the modern day team. The team said the new jersey...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be the next head coach for the university’s football team. 7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville. Updated: 7 hours ago. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jim Beam releases 'Kentucky Hug' holiday pajamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam is branching out from beverages to release its own pajamas meant to feel like a hug. The bourbon company is calling them the "Kentucky Hug" pajamas. The phrase "Kentucky Hug" is also a phrase used for the first sip of bourbon. The pajamas come...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy