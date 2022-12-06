Read full article on original website
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville preps for Fenway Bowl with improvised staff; depth chart updated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football released its Media Guide for next week’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, and the list of coaches is a sign of the times in big-time college football. With the departure of Scott Satterfield, many of his assistant coaches are gone,...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue commit, 3-star DL out of Kentucky, flips pledge to Louisville
Purdue is looking for its next head coach with Jeff Brohm returning to his alma mater at Louisville this week. In the meantime, the Boilermakers are experience some turnover via the 2023 recruiting class. One player to back off his commitment to Purdue is Micah Carter. A key defensive lineman...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville football is a home Jeff Brohm has always believed in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Nothing brings out the best — and the worst — in a fan base like a college football coaching search. Everybody has the guy they must have — and the guys they can’t stand. Some people want the defensive guru. Others...
Three Purdue Assistants to Follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville
Ron English, Garrick McGee and Chris Barclay all have ties to either UofL or the city of Louisville.
WLWT 5
Former Louisville offensive lineman commits to University of Cincinnati
The University of Cincinnati Bearcats picked up a player from Louisville Thursday, offensive lineman Luke Kandra. Kandra, a 2020 Elder graduate, tweeted Thursday he's coming back home to play for the Bearcats. The commitment announcement comes days after the Bearcats introduced their new head coach, Scott Satterfield, who also came...
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Cincinnati by 1.5. —Jeff Brohm confirmed this morning that Ron English, Garrick McGee and Chris Barclay — three guys all with Louisville ties — will be coming with him from Purdue. —Louisville Report has five main takeaways from Jeff Brohm’s introductory press conference. —Eric...
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm adds trio of coaches from Purdue; only three remain from former staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - In the first indication of what his staff at Louisville will look like, Jeff Brohm revealed Friday he is immediately bringing three assistant coaches and a strength coach with him from Purdue, three of whom have Louisville ties. In interviews with various media outlets for 90...
Louisville TE commit Jamari Johnson has a pair of official visits set
Inglewood (Calif.) tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson has a couple of official visits set for the next two weeks. Johnson committed to Louisville back in April but is set to visit Pittsburgh this weekend and will check out Oregon next week. “I’m actually at Pitt right now,” Johnson...
uoflcardgame.com
Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football
Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
wdrb.com
Jeff Brohm introduced as Louisville's new head football coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Athletic Association board approved the hiring Thursday of Jeff Brohm as new head football coach, handing the former Cardinals player and assistant a six-year contract up to $6 million annually plus performance incentives. Brohm spent a busy day in his hometown, meeting...
Card Chronicle
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham won’t play in Fenway Bowl
Louisville has released its depth chart for next Saturday’s Fenway Bowl, and noticeably absent are both quarterback Malik Cunningham and leading wide receiver Tyler Hudson. Cunningham confirmed on social media hours later that he has played his final game as a Cardinal. Cunningham joins running back Tiyon Evans as...
Breaking Down Jeff Brohm's Contract to Coach Louisville
Brohm was announced as the next head football coach of the Cardinals on Thursday.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue
According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
Card Chronicle
Louisville volleyball rolls into the Elite 8
A year after making the first Final Four appearance in program history, the Louisville volleyball team is one win away from heading back to the sport’s biggest stage. The Cardinals rolled past fourth-seeded Baylor, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17, Thursday afternoon in front of a lively crowd inside the KFC Yum Center. The victory marked U of L’s third sweep in as many NCAA tournament matches.
wdrb.com
Louisville Bats unveil baby blue '502 Connect' jersey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats unveiled their newest home jersey Friday. The "502 Connect" jersey is baby blue to honor the the look and tradition of the early 1980s Redbirds. It will have navy font to tie in the modern day team. The team said the new jersey...
Wave 3
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire
The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be the next head coach for the university’s football team. 7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville. Updated: 7 hours ago. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as Louisville's interim police chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Louisville's new interim police chief on Friday at the Preston Pointe Building in downtown Louisville. Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel will take over Louisville Metro Police on Jan. 2, 2023, when Chief Erika Shields resigns from her position. "I'm here to serve, I'm here...
wdrb.com
Jim Beam releases 'Kentucky Hug' holiday pajamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam is branching out from beverages to release its own pajamas meant to feel like a hug. The bourbon company is calling them the "Kentucky Hug" pajamas. The phrase "Kentucky Hug" is also a phrase used for the first sip of bourbon. The pajamas come...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
