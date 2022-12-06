The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.38, or 3.53%, to $11.16. The Leonardo DRS Inc. has recorded 498 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Leonardo DRS Announces Appointment of Eric C. Salzman to Board of Directors.

2 DAYS AGO