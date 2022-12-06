Read full article on original website
Black EU citizen with settled status temporarily denied entry into UK
A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry to the UK when she attempted to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday. Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Dutch citizen of Somali origin who has lived in London for 19 years, was on a solo holiday in France when she arrived at the Gare du Nord railway station two hours before her train was set to depart to London St Pancras.
NPR
Why publishers are scrambling to print the January 6th report, which is in the public domain
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to release its report on Dec. 21, just before Christmas. What's inside is a mystery to you, to me and to the many book publishers hoping to rush the report to the printers and be the first to get it into your hands. NPR's Andrew Limbong has more on why they're in such a hurry to put out something you can get online for free.
NPR
What Iran's execution of a prisoner linked to recent protests means for demonstrators
This week, Iran executed a man linked to nationwide protests that have been going on for months after what human rights groups call a "sham trial." Will it cause anti-regime protesters to back down?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Iran held its first execution linked to nationwide anti-government protests there. Mohsen Shekari...
NPR
Newt Gingrich thinks the GOP needs to stop underestimating Biden
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich about how President Biden has been able to complete his goals in a divided House. The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, is about to become law. It's another legislative victory for President Biden and Democrats in the sharply divided House and Senate. A lot of folks predicted that divide would prevent Biden from achieving his policy goals. Instead, Biden has been able to legislate effectively these last two years, and Republicans could stand to watch and learn. That is the view advanced in a new essay from none other than Newt Gingrich, former Republican Speaker of the House, and he joins us now. Speaker Gingrich, welcome.
NPR
How Republicans got on board with the Respect for Marriage Act
Congress has given final passage to the Respect for Marriage Act. It mandates that all states should recognize same-sex marriages. Now, when President Biden signs this law, as he is expected to do, it will change nothing for now because the Supreme Court has found a right to same-sex marriage in the Constitution, but should the court's conservative majority ever rule otherwise, this law would be in place to set a federal standard. It was a bipartisan bill, for the most part. It could not have passed the Senate without some Republican support. And in the House, 39 Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes. That's only about a fifth of the Republicans, but 39 of them.
NPR
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell on forming the Heartland Caucus of Democrats in the House
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell. She's forming the Heartland Caucus of Democrats in the House because of concerns that leaders are too focused on coastal states. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Does the National Democratic Party have a problem in heartland America? Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan, who...
NPR
Will China's protests mark a new political awakening?
This week, China took steps to move away from its draconian zero-COVID policy - this less than two weeks after street protests against the policy shook the nation. China's leaders quickly put an end to those protests, the biggest against the government since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. But the fact that protests happened at all presents a new challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping.
NPR
How Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to register as an independent affects the Senate
This week, the news of Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock winning reelection in the Georgia runoff seemed to solidify a slightly more comfortable two-seat majority in the Senate to push through Democrats', including President Biden's, agenda. So how might a big political announcement today shift that calculus?. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
NPR
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party. She made the announcement in a series of media interviews and in a video posted online earlier today. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KYRSTEN SINEMA: Registering as an independent and showing up to work with the title of independent is a reflection...
NPR
Week in politics: Democrats win Georgia; Kyrsten Sinema defects to become an Independent
And thanks for joining us this weekend. Fifty-one, 50, but really 48 - oh, Senate math gets complicated. Joining us now to talk about the week in politics, as he does most Saturdays, NPR's Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be...
NPR
WNBA star Brittney Griner freed from Russian detention
WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner swap Thursday. She was serving a prison sentence for drug charges in Russia. Nine months ago, basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested on drug charges in Russia. Today she is on her way home to the U.S. She was swapped for a Russian arms dealer who still had years to go on a U.S. prison sentence. President Biden made the announcement at the White House with Greiner's wife by his side.
NPR
A new law in Russia is Putin's latest attack on LGBTQ rights
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Oxford University professor Dan Healey about new laws in Russia that make it illegal to spread LGBTQ "propaganda." It's been nearly a decade since Russian President Vladimir Putin's first attack on LGBTQ rights in the country, and that crackdown is intensifying. Just this week, he signed a law that makes it illegal to spread so-called propaganda about non-traditional sexual relations. It's an expansion of a similar ban that Russia instituted back in 2013. To understand some of the roots of Russia's anti-LGBTQ laws, I'm joined now by Dan Healey. He's a professor of Russian history at the University of Oxford. Welcome.
NPR
The Nigerian military has been running a secret mass abortion program since 2013
Nigeria's military has been fighting Boko Haram, an Islamist extremist movement, in the north of the country for more than a decade. The United Nations says the conflict has killed more than 300,000 people. The insurgents gained global notoriety in 2014 after they abducted more than 250 high school girls from the town of Chibok. Now an investigation by Reuters has exposed a shocking campaign by the Nigerian military, a secret mass abortion program that's been in operation since 2013. We're joined now by one of the journalists who worked on that story, David Lewis, who is in Nairobi. And just this caution - our conversation would contain descriptions of sexual violence.
NPR
A baby born on a migrant rescue boat and his mother were allowed into Italy
A baby born on a rescue boat in the Mediterranean Sea among hundreds of migrants bound for Italy highlighted the ongoing wave of people seeking refuge and the controversies over where they can go. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A baby was born this week on a rescue ship only hours after...
NPR
A look into one of 50 thousand war crimes under investigation in Ukraine
There are 50 thousand war crimes under investigation in Ukraine. NPR looked into just one case — the death of a man — and what it might take to find justice. Fifty thousand investigations have been opened into alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine - 50,000 - hospital bombings, kidnappings, executions of unarmed Ukrainian civilians. Fifty thousand is a number that's hard to comprehend on its own. Oleksandra Matviichuk heads the Center for Civil Liberties. She's one of the recipients of this year's Nobel Peace Prize. She believes the numbers obscure the scale of the loss.
NPR
Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?
Great works of art that have been attacked by climate protesters are innocent victims. But is there some art that deserves to be vandalized?. So we've talked before on the show about how climate change activists are targeting works of art. NPR's Neda Ulaby asked how that looks to an art critic.
NPR
Where do things stand for Paul Whelan after Brittney Griner's release?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson, about the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian detention. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed after spending most of this year in Russian detention. Today, her wife, Cherelle Griner, thanked the Biden administration for bringing this dark chapter in the family's life to an end. She also took care to point out there is still work to do.
NPR
What the GOP's next steps should be after Herschel Walker's loss
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with GOP fundraiser Steven Law about Herschel Walker's loss in the Georgia Senate runoff and how he believes the party should recalculate to move forward. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. When Herschel Walker ran for U.S. Senate in Georgia, he faced criticism for many things he said. But...
NPR
Ukrainian doctors train for live-saving surgery in the U.S.
Ukrainian doctors are getting a crash course in lung transplants here in the U.S. Patients usually leave Ukraine for the surgery, but the war has increased the need for care back home. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A surgeon in Boston is helping train Ukrainian doctors to perform complicated procedures, like heart...
NPR
As Brittney Griner comes home, one man continues to fight for his brother's return
Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. this morning. After 10 months in Russian custody, the WNBA star was released in a high-profile prisoner swap. U.S. negotiators tried to make the release of another American part of the deal, but those efforts failed. Paul Whelan has been held in Russia since 2018. He's a former Marine. And he was convicted in Russia on espionage charges, charges the U.S. government says are baseless. Here's National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby talking to NPR yesterday.
