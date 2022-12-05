Read full article on original website
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Finds That Deep Brain Stimulation Is Highly Effective in Treating Severe OCD
Two-thirds of individuals treated have shown significant improvement, with a nearly 50% reduction in symptoms. The symptoms of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD as it is more popularly known, may be reduced by half with deep brain stimulation, according to a pooled data analysis of the available data, which was recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry.
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
New Alzheimer’s drug hailed as ‘beginning of the end’ in search for treatment
Experts have hailed the “beginning of the end” in the search for effective Alzheimer’s treatments after a new drug reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease.Lecanemab, which is designed to target and clear amyloid – one of the proteins that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s – was found to slow decline in patients’ memory and thinking.The phase three clinical trial results have been reported by Eisai, a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company that has partnered with US biotech firm Biogen to develop lecanemab.Eisai reported initial results in September from a trial on 1,795 participants...
Life After Stroke: 5 tips for recovery and daily living
(Family Features) In the weeks and months immediately following a stroke, an early rehabilitation program offers the best possible recovery outcomes. While each person’s stroke recovery journey is unique, starting the path toward rehabilitation as soon as it’s medically safe allows stroke survivors to mitigate the lasting effects.
docwirenews.com
A Nasal Spray May Help Sleep Apnea
A novel drug in development is showing promising results in treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Chest. “OSA is one of the most common sleep-related breathing disorders, with an estimated one billion sufferers, and when untreated is associated with major health and safety consequences. While CPAP machines are effective, tolerance remains a major issue for many and other treatments such as dental splints and upper airway surgery don’t always work. This is why we need new treatment options for OSA,” said Professor Danny Eckeart, Director of Flinders’ sleep lab FHMRI: Sleep Health via a press release.
physiciansweekly.com
Severe Cancer Pain Treatment Using Intravenous Oxycodone Rapid Titration
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of titrating the dosage of oxycodone intravenously in treating severe cancer pain. The second goal was the oral route’s conversion ratio, which was set as the second target. Patients with cancer who were hospitalized due to significant pain were prospectively...
neurologylive.com
Need for Increased Multidisciplinary Study of Newborn and Infant Sleep in Epilepsy: Renee Shellhaas, MD, MS, FAES
The professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis spoke about the field of newborn sleep and epilepsy based on a special lecture from the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “Newborn and infant sleep is really a field that's...
neurologylive.com
Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy
Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
targetedonc.com
Overcoming Treatment Resistance for Patients With CLL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thomas Kipps, MD, PhD, explained the new treatment options and challenges being faced in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space. While progress has been made regarding individualized treatment approaches and prolonged overall survival within the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) space, there is a growing need for new approaches due to the emergence of point mutations.
hcplive.com
Two Online Behavioral Interventions Led to Sustained Improvements in Atopic Dermatitis Severity
Research indicates the long-term benefits of sustained use of two developed online interventions for younger patients diagnosed with eczema. New research suggests that 2 online behavioral interventions offered to atopic dermatitis patients, in addition to their normal care, were found to have provided sustained benefits. The effects on quality of...
Psych Centra
Can Schizophrenia Cause Seizures?
Schizophrenia doesn’t directly cause seizures — but research says that schizophrenia is more common in people with epilepsy. Schizophrenia doesn’t technically cause seizures, but the two share a link. Epilepsy is a seizure disorder. People living with the condition are at a higher risk of developing schizophrenia...
ajmc.com
Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, leads a panel of experts in a discussion surrounding clinical and patient burden associated with endometriosis. This presentation is brought to you by Myovant Sciences. Maria Lopes, MD, MS: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® program, “Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis.” I’m Dr Maria Lopes. I’m...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Employer-based treatment programs could reduce absenteeism, be ‘powerful ally’ against substance use disorders, study finds
Employees who use opioids and other substances are more likely to miss work. Employers that promote employee treatment programs are able to reduce absenteeism, according to a recent Boston University study. “Substance use is associated with absenteeism and presents a compelling argument for employers to promote programs that support treatment...
