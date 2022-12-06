FIRST PERIOD – — Crookston was ready to play right away and got off to a quick start. It took just 1:45 into the game for the Pirates to draw first blood as Jack Doda took a beautiful centering pass from behind the net from Brandon Colborn and sniped a wrist shot past the Governors goaltender for a 1-0 lead. The Pirates continued to apply pressure and just a couple of minutes later Jack Doda got his second goal of the opening period stretching the lead to 2-0. Assisting on the goal were Ryan Street and Carter Trudeau. The Governors goaltender Justin Kasper would settle down and make a couple of nice saves to keep the game at 2-0. Kasper wasn’t the only goaltender having to work in the opening period, as Jaren Bailey would face a two-on-one chance and turn St. Paul Johnson away with an excellent save keeping Crookston in front 2-0 with 7:00 remaining in the opening frame. Shortly after the Pirates would draw a penalty and go on the Power Play. Over a minute into the Power Play, Michael Bochow would be called for tripping making it 4V4 hockey. Just as the Governors penalty was expiring Carter Trudeau would get called for interference giving St. Paul Johnson over a minute of five on three hockey. The Pirates penalty kill and Bailey answered the call killing both penalties to stay in front 2-0. Crookston would get a couple of nice looks in the final two minutes from their top line but couldn’t muster another goal, and would settle for a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Both teams had plenty of chances with Crookston getting 17 shots on goal and St. Paul Johnson registering 13. It was arguably the best period of hockey so far this season for Crookston.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO