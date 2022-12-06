Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY BACK ON THE ROAD TO INTERNATIONAL FALLS FOR A MATINEE
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team got back on the winning track last night defeating Rock Ridge 8-2 at the Crookston Sports Center. With the win the Pirates are 7-1-1 on the year and will make the trip to International Falls to play the Broncos in a 3:00 PM varsity only game. International Falls is 0-7 on the year after falling 5-2 to Fort Frances, Ontario Thursday night. Crookston and International Falls are both in Section 8A. The game will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show starting at 2:30 PM and on the internet by going to kroxam.com.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS HOST THE ANNUAL RODD OLSON INVITATIONAL
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES – — 126 Pounds – Gavyn Hlucnywon his first two matches by pins in a combined 2:04 to wrestle for the championship in his round-robin bracket. 145 Pounds – Ethan Bowman won his first two matches by Technical Falls as he dominated his opponents. In the championship, he will wrestle Henry Nelson of Hillsboro/Central Valley.
JENNA SEAVER’S PURE HAT TRICK LEADS PIRATES TO AN 8-2 WIN OVER ROCK RIDGE
The Crookston Girl’s Hockey team is 2-0 on the season at home this year after defeating Rock Ridge 8-2 behind senior Jenna Seaver’s second-period true hat trick scoring three in a row to spark the win. “I have to give credit to my teammates,” said Captain Seaver, “I just got in front of the net, and they got the puck to me.”
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY EXPLODES FOR 8 GOALS IN FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON, CLAIMS LIONS CUP
FIRST PERIOD – — Crookston was ready to play right away and got off to a quick start. It took just 1:45 into the game for the Pirates to draw first blood as Jack Doda took a beautiful centering pass from behind the net from Brandon Colborn and sniped a wrist shot past the Governors goaltender for a 1-0 lead. The Pirates continued to apply pressure and just a couple of minutes later Jack Doda got his second goal of the opening period stretching the lead to 2-0. Assisting on the goal were Ryan Street and Carter Trudeau. The Governors goaltender Justin Kasper would settle down and make a couple of nice saves to keep the game at 2-0. Kasper wasn’t the only goaltender having to work in the opening period, as Jaren Bailey would face a two-on-one chance and turn St. Paul Johnson away with an excellent save keeping Crookston in front 2-0 with 7:00 remaining in the opening frame. Shortly after the Pirates would draw a penalty and go on the Power Play. Over a minute into the Power Play, Michael Bochow would be called for tripping making it 4V4 hockey. Just as the Governors penalty was expiring Carter Trudeau would get called for interference giving St. Paul Johnson over a minute of five on three hockey. The Pirates penalty kill and Bailey answered the call killing both penalties to stay in front 2-0. Crookston would get a couple of nice looks in the final two minutes from their top line but couldn’t muster another goal, and would settle for a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Both teams had plenty of chances with Crookston getting 17 shots on goal and St. Paul Johnson registering 13. It was arguably the best period of hockey so far this season for Crookston.
CROOKSTON HOCKEY ALUMNI GAMES TO BE HELD DECEMBER 23
GAME 1 – 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. – 2012 to 2022 alumni……..Odd vs Even. GAME 2 – 4:00 to 5:15 p.m. – 2011 and older alumni………… Odd vs Even. GAME 3 – 5:30-6:45………PIRATE GIRLS vs GIRLS ALUMNI.
RED LAKE COUNTY USES TWO BIG RUNS TO BEAT CLIMAX-FISHER BOY’S BASKETBALL
The Red Lake County Rebels Boy’s Basketball team used two big runs, one in the first half and one in the second half to power their way past the Climax-Fisher Knights 80-42 on Thursday night. FIRST HALF – — Ryan Morris put in the first basket of the game...
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 10, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Eagles will have a Free Eagles Children’s Christmas party with Santa today from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.,...
Victoria Florence (Lunak) Yates – Obit
Victoria Florence (Lunak) Yates, 59, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks after a brief illness. Vickie, as she was known throughout her life, was born on February 9, 1963, in Thief River Falls, MN, and as a preschooler moved to Crookston. She attended Carmen Elementary School, Highland Middle School. In 1977 came a move to Fertile where she completed her.
Kenneth Allen Ortiz – Obit
Kenneth Allen Ortiz, 57, of Crookston, MN passed away on November 22, 2022, at Sanford West in Fargo, ND. Ken was born on November 24, 1964, in San Antonio, TX, to Adelaida “Ann” Ortiz. Ken grew up and attended school in Karnes City, TX. He enlisted in the US Army in 1984 and was honorably discharged in 1989. After moving to Crookston, Ken worked for Crystal Sugar, Lake Agassiz Bean Company, and most recently was employed as a custodian at Crookston High School. Ken was a good mechanic and loved working outside. He was a man who couldn’t sit still; he was always on the go. He had a special place in his heart for his 3 grandchildren.
CROOKSTON EAGLES DONATES $2,500 TO HIGHLAND SCHOOL FOR SENSORY ROOM ITEMS
The Crookston Eagles Club stopped at Highland Elementary School this afternoon to make a very charitable donation of $2,500 to go towards sensory items for the school’s special education program. The Crookston Eagles Club has made charitable donations to the school in the past for various projects and additions...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Aaron Robert Evenson, 39, of Fargo, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Jacob Angel Anguiano, 20, of Crookston, for DUI of any Amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that was not Marijuana. Jacob...
CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE AND NEW HOPE FOOD SHELF ACCEPTING DONATIONS
The Crookston Care and Share is always looking for donations to help those in need. This month, the Center is looking for a few extra items for the center and New Hope Food Shelf. Every three months, Care and Share Center sends out its quarterly newsletter that lists some of...
