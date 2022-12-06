ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 32.1 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
silverscreenandroll.com

Shorthanded Lakers fall to Raptors on the road

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel all ruled out at various points before the game; the Lakers didn’t have the players to really compete with the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 123-116 in a night Laker Nation would like to forget.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies face the Pistons on 4-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Grizzlies take on Detroit. The Grizzlies have gone 10-2 at home. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging...
DETROIT, MI
News On 6

Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102

Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy