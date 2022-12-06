Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens have won four of their last five games heading into this weekend, but they’re reeling from the knee injury sustained by star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite that, the Ravens hope they can still pull out a win as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will help them stay in first place in the AFC North and keep the Cincinnati Bengals at bay. Here are our Ravens Week 14 predictions as they take on the Steelers.
Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals
The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
Lamar Jackson official status revealed for rival Steelers game
The Baltimore Ravens are poised to take on their rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, but they might be without Lamar Jackson. Baltimore received some bad news on the potential status of their former MVP quarterback. Speaking on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that, when it comes to...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 14 preview: Ravens take on Pittsburgh without star QB
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (8-4) head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (5-7) in an NFL week 14 matchup. They will be a little short-handed as they will be missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson as herecovers from a sprained PCL suffered in the Denver game.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Draws Generic Praise From Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Ahead Of Week 14 Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett will get his first opportunity to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. Pickett will have the advantage of opening his introduction to the rivalry at home in front of a friendly crowd at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers need to win the game to extend their current win streak to three games and the rookie signal caller’s performance will go a long way in determining the outcome.
NOLA.com
Is Saints coach Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy after just one year? Our crew talks it out.
The New Orleans Saints didn't expect it to turn out like this. Virtually no one predicted a 4-9 record. That begs the question: Is Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy? Even after just one season?. Our Saints coverage team huddled this week to discuss who’s to blame, among other topics:
Ravens release first injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 season after defeating the Denver Broncos by the final score of 10-9. Baltimore will be looking to improve their divisional record to 3-0 on the season, far better than their 1-5 mark in 2021.
Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes
The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him. For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
atozsports.com
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Ja'Marr Chase Takes Playful Shot at Joe Burrow
The Bengals' stars are great friends off the field
Browns Get Tough Injury Update On Offensive Star Ahead Of Week 14
The Cleveland Browns were able to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, defeating the Houston Texans in Deshaun Watson’s debut with the team. The Browns were able to come away with a 27-14 victory over Watson’s former team on the back of an excellent defensive performance.
Yardbarker
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Top-10 2024 Quarterback Places UC Among Final Schools
The dual-threat talent could be a nice weapon for Scott Satterfield.
Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky
The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class. Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday: DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in ...
Haven Wolfe, Bengals fan from wisdom-teeth video, says even Cleveland fans showed her love
Haven Wolfe made it known she doesn't want to lose to the Cleveland Browns, and she's well aware Joe Burrow has never beaten the Browns. Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' rematch Sunday with their in-state AFC rival, Wolfe talked to Kay Adams - the host of FanDuel's "Up And Adams" who has expressed her love for the Cincinnati Bengals and Burrow on many occasions - about the viral video Wolfe posted while still feeling the effects of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed.
WBAL Radio
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doubtful for Week 14 matchup with Steelers
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report of the week on Friday ahead of a Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed the entire week of practice with what was reported as a strained PCL suffered in a Week 13...
Jerry Jones calls for huge NFL change
The NFL season already expanded from a 16-game regular season last year, moving to a 17-game regular season. But Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones wants to see the regular season expand by one more game. In an interview on the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon, Jerry Jones revealed that he Read more... The post Jerry Jones calls for huge NFL change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Quarterback, Louisville Previously In Top-Four Schools
Cincinnati is going after a few dual-threat talents in this class.
