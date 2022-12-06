ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens have won four of their last five games heading into this weekend, but they’re reeling from the knee injury sustained by star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite that, the Ravens hope they can still pull out a win as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will help them stay in first place in the AFC North and keep the Cincinnati Bengals at bay. Here are our Ravens Week 14 predictions as they take on the Steelers.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Draws Generic Praise From Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Ahead Of Week 14 Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett will get his first opportunity to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. Pickett will have the advantage of opening his introduction to the rivalry at home in front of a friendly crowd at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers need to win the game to extend their current win streak to three games and the rookie signal caller’s performance will go a long way in determining the outcome.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes

The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him. For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wildcats Today

Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class.  Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday:  DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Haven Wolfe, Bengals fan from wisdom-teeth video, says even Cleveland fans showed her love

Haven Wolfe made it known she doesn't want to lose to the Cleveland Browns, and she's well aware Joe Burrow has never beaten the Browns. Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' rematch Sunday with their in-state AFC rival, Wolfe talked to Kay Adams - the host of FanDuel's "Up And Adams" who has expressed her love for the Cincinnati Bengals and Burrow on many occasions - about the viral video Wolfe posted while still feeling the effects of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBAL Radio

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doubtful for Week 14 matchup with Steelers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report of the week on Friday ahead of a Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed the entire week of practice with what was reported as a strained PCL suffered in a Week 13...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Jerry Jones calls for huge NFL change

The NFL season already expanded from a 16-game regular season last year, moving to a 17-game regular season. But Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones wants to see the regular season expand by one more game. In an interview on the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon, Jerry Jones revealed that he Read more... The post Jerry Jones calls for huge NFL change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game

The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
DETROIT, MI

