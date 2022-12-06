Read full article on original website
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
School of the Art Institute of Chicago Revokes Kanye West’s Honorary Degree
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago announced Thursday that it is rescinding an honorary degree it awarded to rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West in 2015. “The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now know as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities,” the institution said in a statement. “Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.” Taking back the degree is the latest consequence that West has faced since making a series of antisemitic statements both on...
Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party
Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party
Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
Art Basel 2022: Hip Hop Performance Recap Featuring Travis Scott, Cardi B And More
Art Basel 2022 once again did not disappoint as those in the worlds of music, art and entertainment converged in Miami for the annual festival. One of the standouts was Travis Scott as he delivered an unannounced club performance and DJ set while in South Florida. In a clip obtained by TMZ, the Houston rapper is seen taking the stage at E11even, the same venue where Offset delivered his first performance since the death of Takeoff earlier the same week.
Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On
What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit. KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF...
Mass Appeal’s ‘Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious’ Photo Exhibit Coming To NYC
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, Mass Appeal and Chase Marriott Bonvoy have partnered with Fotografiska New York for “Hip-Hop: Conscious,Unconscious” — a display of over 200 photographs, dated 1972 to 2022, that trace the “rise and proliferations” of Hip-Hop. Curated by Sacha Jenkins and Sally Berman, the exhibit will span the “four elements of hip-hop” — rapping, DJing, breakdancing and graffiti. The iconic workings of select photographers who helped shape Hip-Hop will be on display for all to see in NYC starting January 2023. More from VIBE.comMass Appeal Announces 'DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1'...
Petition calls for Kanye West to lose honourary doctorate from prestigious Chicago art school
Kanye West should lose his honourary doctorate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, according to backers of an online petition.The antisemitic rapper, who is now known as Ye, has gone on a string of shocking rants and last week admitted that he “liked”Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.West, who grew up in Chicago, was awarded the honourary degree by the school in 2015. He attended the American Academy of Art and Chicago State University before dropping out at the age of 20 to pursue his music career.The change.org petition, which says that...
The First Annual Abloh Skating Invitational Was a Joyous Homage to Virgil
Before Off-White, and certainly before Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh was just a kid enamored with skateboarding. In her recent interview with GQ, Virgil's wife Shannon Abloh divulged that “Skate was the first thing that he really fell in love with as a child. It influenced so much of his design practice and who he was as a person.” In keeping with this nascent fascination, this year's Art Basel was capped off with the first annual Abloh Skateboarding Invitational. The event, hosted by skaters Eric Koston, Theotis Beasley and artist B. Brendan Fowler, took over Miami’s Lot 11 Skatepark with an obstacle challenge, open skate session, cash for trick and a professional skateboarding demo.
U.S. Rapper Nas Is Leading Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary Celebrations
(Reuters) - As hip-hop prepares to turn 50 in 2023, U.S. rapper Nas wants to make sure the world understands its history, relevance and influence. Through his company, Mass Appeal, the native New Yorker is spearheading numerous events leading up to the anniversary. On Aug. 11, 1973, Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, played at a New York City block party and was credited with starting the music genre.
Meet Leonardo Chop: SZA's Art Director Behind Her Most Iconic Single Covers And Coveted Merch
Jas Bell’s journey to being a style visionary in hip-hop came from being in the periphery of greatness for years. The 31-year-old St. Louis native began his foray into the music and fashion businesses as a roadie for N.E.R.D. back in 2008 while they were on the star-studded Glow in the Dark Tour, headlined by Kanye West and featuring Pharrell Williams’ indie hip-hop trio along with Rihanna, Lupe Fiasco, Nas and Santigold. While the experience didn’t necessarily offer many opportunities for career progression, it did provide a world-class education into how some of the best artists in the culture create.
Cardi B Responds to Criticism of Art Basel Performance
After performing at Miami Beach’s Art Basel event over the weekend, Cardi B was the subject of a Tweet that read, “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard.” The Tweet flurried up a fair amount of discourse on the social media platform. Now, the rapper has responded to the post.
