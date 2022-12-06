Otono in Spanish means fall, and, as a tortoiseshell colored kitty, has the markings of a beautiful fall day. Otono has a wonderful personality and at 8 months old, is still a playful kitten who loves all types of toys. She enjoys playing with other cats and gets along wonderfully with everyone. She would love to have her ultimate Christmas gift—a loving home of her own. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO