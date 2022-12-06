‘Cranktones’ concert raises money to help local families affected by cancer

Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
More than a thousand helped dedicate World War II veterans memorial in Bakersfield
More than 1,000 people came to Jastro Park in downtown Bakersfield on Saturday morning to celebrate, to consecrate and to dedicate the newly finished Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. And for many, it was an unforgettable experience.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: The mighty Kern River is in disarray
I am so happy a conservationist group has sued the city of Bakersfield for its failure in managing the Kern River for almost 10 years. Now our mighty Kern River has been left empty and in disarray. The Kern River is being used for the exploitation of agricultural and water...
Bakersfield Californian
Safety concerns preceded oil well blowout
The idle oil well that blew out Dec. 2 north of California Avenue, badly injuring a Bakersfield oil field worker, twice prompted safety concerns earlier this year — first as part of a cluster of bores whose elevated pressure readings led to an emergency work order in May, then again after a rupture boomed at the site in June.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD accepting applications for citizen volunteer unit
The Bakersfield Police Department is accepting applications for its citizen volunteer unit until Jan. 15. Members will help the BPD by “participating in a variety of capacities all designed to enhance community connections and keep our community safe,” according to BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair.
Tax increase measures pass in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several cities in Kern County have a ballot measure that would raise sales taxes. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern saw a measure on their ballot that would impose a one percent increase in sales tax should be adopted. These taxes can be used on regular […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Bakersfield man arrested after injuring Home Depot employee, stealing
A man was arrested in connection with pushing a Home Depot employee, causing him injuries, and stealing from the store, the Bakersfield Police Department said Friday. Noah Curtis, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue and booked on suspicion of elder abuse and robbery, the BPD said.
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Dec. 11, 2022
Carmen Palomo Beadle, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Recitation of the rosary will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Dec. 14, beginning at 1 p.m.; Mass will immediately follow, and committal service will begin at 3 p.m. at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Oh, G's! This is some great Texas barbecue
Editor's note: This review was conducted when the business was at its previous location at Sidding Road. Let’s just say you’re tired of your old barbecue standbys like Salty’s, Angry Barnyard and PorkChop & Bubba’s. And you're willing to take a chance on a spot that began inside a Chevron gas station in an obscure location west of town and just recently moved to southwest Bakersfield inside Cataldo's.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD looking for 3 suspects who attacked, stole from victim
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find three Food Spot robbery suspects accused of punching a victim in the face, causing it to swell. It happened around 7:16 p.m. Dec. 1 at 3699 Wilson Road. The suspects are described as:
Bakersfield Californian
Jury convicts man of second-degree murder
A Kern County jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday for following a man through Taft in a vehicle, pulling up to him in an alley and shooting him, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release issued Thursday. Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. and David...
Bakersfield Californian
Local farmers experiment with new ag tech to boost crop yield, reduce water use
A severe drought, skyrocketing temperatures and a global food crisis have transformed the fertile San Joaquin Valley into a haven for agricultural innovation, and the latest product used by Kern farmers filters sunlight to increase crop yield and reduce water use. At least six Kern County farmers have adopted Opti-Harvest’s...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD looking for missing 12-year-old boy
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday. Jeremiah Maroney was last seen in the 1400 block of Miller Street and is a first-time runaway. He is a Hispanic boy, about 5 foot, 2 inches with medium curly black hair and brown eyes.
Bakersfield Californian
Shafter High celebrates football team as athletes head off to state title game
Already section champions for the first time since 1955 and regional champions for the first time ever, the Shafter Generals have a chance to accomplish one more immense "first" when they play for a 5-A state title Saturday. Shafter High showed the football team its love at a send-off event...
Comments / 0