ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Lauderhill shooting leaves young man in critical condition

By Najahe Sherman
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiXJW_0jZwsnsC00

LAUDERHILL – A young victim of gun violence is in critical condition after a shooting in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police said around 5:30 pm Tuesday officers received a call that someone had been shot in the 5300 block of NW 18 Court.

"Officers arrived on scene, and found a male, looks to be a juvenile male, suffering from what appears to be multiple gunshot wounds," said Maj. Michael Santiago with the Lauderhill Police Department.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlpSP_0jZwsnsC00
Teen injured in Lauderhill shooting 01:33

"The preliminary investigation indicates there were four males involved in some sort of physical altercation. At some point, one of those suspect males pulled out a firearm and began shooting. The victim goes down and the other three males scatter," said Santiago.

Police are looking for two suspects. One was wearing all black with twisties in his hair. The other suspect was wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt.

Police said there could be an additional suspect in this case.

If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured

MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.  The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Four Vehicles Stripped of Tires, Rims

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Dec. 5, 2022. A person was the victim of Auto Theft on 12/02/2022. Unknown suspects stole the victim’s 2022 Honda CRV from a parking lot.
TAMARAC, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Florida City woman arrested after pointing gun in road rage incident

A 35-year-old Florida City woman was arrested Friday after pointing a handgun during a road rage incident on U.S. 1. Courtney Taylor Orr was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The two victims were in the same vehicle southbound on the 18-Mile Stretch at approximately 8:30 a.m. when...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say

A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Four people rescued after vehicle plunges into Black Point Marina

MIAMI - Four people have been hospitalized after their vehicle plunged into Black Point Marina overnight Saturday.According to Miami-Dade PD, the call of a submerged car came in at around 3:45 a.m.Officers jumped into the canal before fire rescue arrived at the scene at 244 Street and SW 87 Avenue.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers were deployed into the water, eventually pulling out all four occupants.The four patients were rushed to Jackson South, but their conditions have not been released at this time.The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.One of the victims is as young as 15. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Death investigated in Miami Gardens after body found in trash bin

MIAMI – Several law enforcement agencies conducted a death investigation Wednesday in Miami Gardens after a body was found in a trash bin.Police received a Crime Stoppers tip at around 10:40 a.m. The call led authorities to a neighborhood off 206 Street and 29 Avenue.Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the neighborhood for hours. Eventually, police found an unidentified dead man stuffed in a trash can. Then, at around 6:40 in the evening, police told CBS4's crew to move back for their safety. The investigation shifted to the home across the way. Detectives spoke with a man who owns the house...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
125K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy