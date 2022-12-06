Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Thursday, December 8 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois
Full details on the wintry mix across Iowa Thursday through Friday. Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Trumpeter Swans being temporarily moved out of Little Sioux Park, will travel three hours east
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Three Trumpeter Swans will be removed from Little Sioux Park, near Correctionville, on Monday due to low water levels. The swans are part of a reintroduction in Iowa and live at Little Sioux Park year-round. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say the swans will be...
The 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction is Saturday
SIOUX CITY -- After two years of pandemic-challenged events, Saturday's 87th Annual Little Yellow Dog auction will offer the fun and anticipation enjoyed by visitors for years. A Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadi will be the canine guest of honor for 2022. The auction starts at noon in the atrium...
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
Breaking video: Fire at Ida Apartments in Sioux City
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Denton hunter among two who were successful in Nebraska bighorn harvest
Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season ended this week when a hunter from Denton punched his tag, one of the two permits issued for the season. Todd Nordeen, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission big game and disease research manager who supervises the hunting program, said each of the two rams harvested this year was a mature adult with full-curl horns.
2022 Little Yellow Dog, Cadi, goes for $12,200 to former Wells employee at Goodfellows auction
SIOUX CITY — While driving to the 2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa resident Bob Campbell knew he didn't want to leave without this year's dog, Cadi, in tow. What Campbell couldn't have known is how...
Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City
Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
Correctionville River Valley delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mapleton MVAOCOU 53-47
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Correctionville River Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-47 over Mapleton MVAOCOU in Iowa boys basketball on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results...
Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, OA-BCIG finish 3-4 and Maquoketa takes 6th in Class II Contemporary, while Glenwood Color Guard is 5th
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished third in Class II Contemporary, OA-BCIG was right behind in fourth place and Maquoketa took sixth on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Glenwood captured fifth place in Class II Color Guard, receiving 323.5 points....
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (8) updates to this series since Updated 59 min ago.
Fire in kitchen does major damage to Morningside home
SIOUX CITY — A kitchen fire led to significant damage to a Morningside house Wednesday. A passing off-duty firefighter noticed smoke coming from the home at 6101 Morningside Ave. and called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. A Sioux City Fire Rescue crew responded and arrived to smoke and flames pouring from the kitchen at the back of the two-story house, said Dean Lauters, Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue assistant chief.
St. Ambrose students share impact of Iowa Tuition Grant
St. Ambrose University hosted a breakfast for Legislative attendees this week, where students spoke about the impact of the Iowa Tuition Grant. Students Haylee Thurmond and Daniel Salazar highlighted the grant's profound impact on their education. Thurmond, who double-majors in criminal justice and women and gender studies with a minor...
A little more than two weeks before Christmas, fire at Sioux City apartment building leaves 38 occupants without a home
SIOUX CITY — A Thursday night fire in Sioux City's Grandview Park neighborhood rendered a 102-year-old apartment building uninhabitable and left 38 occupants seeking shelter in below-freezing temperatures. According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, a call came in at 8:53 p.m. about a structure fire at the Ida Apartments...
Sioux City man goes prehistoric with new workout dietary powder
The advertising mascot for Mauricio Rodriguez may be a long-extinct, prehistoric beast but the Sioux City-based entrepreneur insists his new product is actually cutting edge. Specifically, the East High School graduate is the manufacturer of Pre-mitive, a pre-workout supplement which is available at Rexius Nutrition Eat Fit Go, 4501 Southern Hills Drive.
Razor thin: Sergeant Bluff-Luton earns tough verdict over Sioux City S.C. North 31-26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton could finally catch its breath after a close call against Sioux City S.C. North in a 31-26 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9. The last time Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 51-30 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Wells Enterprises CEO, Mike Wells, says Le Mars employees will keep their jobs after sale to Ferrero
LE MARS, Iowa — Wells Enterprises, the second-largest ice cream maker in the U.S. and the source of Le Mars' ice cream-centric identity, is ending more than a century of ownership by the Wells family. A merger between Wells, maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, and the Italian confectioner...
Trump rally organizers pay City of Sioux City for EMS services, $10,000 police expense still outstanding
SIOUX CITY — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux City...
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale
SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
