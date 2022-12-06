ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction is Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- After two years of pandemic-challenged events, Saturday's 87th Annual Little Yellow Dog auction will offer the fun and anticipation enjoyed by visitors for years. A Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadi will be the canine guest of honor for 2022. The auction starts at noon in the atrium...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Bulletin Board

*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Breaking video: Fire at Ida Apartments in Sioux City

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Denton hunter among two who were successful in Nebraska bighorn harvest

Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season ended this week when a hunter from Denton punched his tag, one of the two permits issued for the season. Todd Nordeen, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission big game and disease research manager who supervises the hunting program, said each of the two rams harvested this year was a mature adult with full-curl horns.
NEBRASKA STATE
Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City

Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, OA-BCIG finish 3-4 and Maquoketa takes 6th in Class II Contemporary, while Glenwood Color Guard is 5th

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished third in Class II Contemporary, OA-BCIG was right behind in fourth place and Maquoketa took sixth on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Glenwood captured fifth place in Class II Color Guard, receiving 323.5 points....
DES MOINES, IA
Fire in kitchen does major damage to Morningside home

SIOUX CITY — A kitchen fire led to significant damage to a Morningside house Wednesday. A passing off-duty firefighter noticed smoke coming from the home at 6101 Morningside Ave. and called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. A Sioux City Fire Rescue crew responded and arrived to smoke and flames pouring from the kitchen at the back of the two-story house, said Dean Lauters, Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue assistant chief.
SIOUX CITY, IA
St. Ambrose students share impact of Iowa Tuition Grant

St. Ambrose University hosted a breakfast for Legislative attendees this week, where students spoke about the impact of the Iowa Tuition Grant. Students Haylee Thurmond and Daniel Salazar highlighted the grant's profound impact on their education. Thurmond, who double-majors in criminal justice and women and gender studies with a minor...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City man goes prehistoric with new workout dietary powder

The advertising mascot for Mauricio Rodriguez may be a long-extinct, prehistoric beast but the Sioux City-based entrepreneur insists his new product is actually cutting edge. Specifically, the East High School graduate is the manufacturer of Pre-mitive, a pre-workout supplement which is available at Rexius Nutrition Eat Fit Go, 4501 Southern Hills Drive.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale

SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
LE MARS, IA

