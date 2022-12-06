ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s one of the most perplexing and unsettling health stories the Ozarks has dealt with in 2022. Well-known and much-loved broadcaster Art Hains, the pre-and-postgame host on the Chiefs Radio Network and long-time Voice of the Missouri State Bears, was seemingly healthy when he traveled down to Fayetteville on September 17 to cover the Bears football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. But by the time he headed home, he was losing the feeling in his legs, and within the next couple of days, his family was told that he would not survive.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses

Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people to file an arduous petition in court, along with a […] The post Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments

Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Live from Hotel Vandivort Part 1

Hotel Vandivort has always been a hot spot for brunch and they continue to draw the crowds! Check out everything they have to offer, plus their new fall menu!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Ozarks First.com

2022 Christmas Parade & More

Don’t miss all the amazing events happening in Downtown Springfield this holiday season including the Christmas Parade happening this weekend!!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Police searching for missing teen

The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon teen reported missing after he's harassed by classmates

A Laclede County teen is reported missing after he’s allegedly threatened by classmates. Kavon Ownbey, 14, of Lebanon, was last seen on Tuesday, December 6. Ownbey’s sister took to social media yesterday to say her little brother has recently been harassed at school with kids trying to jump him. Ownbey’s sister says her last contact with her brother was on Tuesday via Snapchat, but she hasn’t heard from him since. She said he’s not responding to calls or texts from her parents or his girlfriend, and he never got off the school bus on Tuesday.
LEBANON, MO

