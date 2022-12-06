21 arrested in Massachusetts large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation after 32 search warrants executed

Read full article on original website
NH
3d ago
Good job officers very proud of you. Let’s get all the drugs off the street. God bless you for your service and work.
Reply
8
Deedee Dahlstrom
3d ago
thank you thank you thank you you stopped a lot of bad things from happening thank you please officers you are wonderful ATF wonderful thank you again
Reply
2
Lisa Sasseville
3d ago
Keep up the good work! and for those who say another group will crop up; you are right but if they CONTINUE to suffer the CONSEQUENCES they eventually will take there business somewhere else.
Reply
2
Related
Four suspects indicted for distributing 400 grams of fentanyl
Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
whdh.com
DA: 21 arrested after investigation into ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ drug operation in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty-one people were arrested in the Greater Lowell area and other communities Tuesday as the result of a major drug trafficking and firearms operation, officials announced. As a result of 32 search warrants executed Tuesday, police seized 11 guns, hundreds of grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl,...
Luis Torres of Worcester indicted for alleged drug distribution conspiracy
A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Luis Torres for his alleged role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy on Thursday. From Worcester, Torres was indicted on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
Lowell Police Bust Up 'Cocaine Cowboys' Drug Gang, 21 Nabbed In Massive Operation: DA
Police agencies throughout Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire took part in a three-year-long operation that ended with dozens of raids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and more than 20 people arrested. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced the busts during a press conference where she announced that police had also...
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
Ex-Malden firefighter gets probation for selling drugs to other firefighters
"It is dishonorable for a firefighter to break the law and breach the trust of his community that he took an oath to protect." A former Malden firefighter was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to supplying fellow firefighters in the department with oxycodone, Suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall.
WCVB
JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run
BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
bpdnews.com
16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale
Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
Worcester detectives seek potential witnesses in Highland Street killing
WORCESTER — Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in the investigation of the fatal shooting on Highland Street Wednesday morning. A man was gunned down in the area of Highland and Boynton streets, near Honey Farms. The shooting occurred about 8:20 a.m. ...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
Police ID victim of deadly Bellingham crash
Jane Middleton, 53, of Holliston suffered life-threatening injuries after her vehicle went off the road on I-495 south near Exit 46.
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman
A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts seek to charge driver in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 13-year-old
Police in Massachusetts have announced that the driver of a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that seriously injured a teenaged boy has been identified. Chief Richard Burrows reports that the Acton Police Department has submitted an application for a criminal complaint for the charges of leaving scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation in connection with in a hit-and-run crash that left a juvenile with serious injuries.
YAHOO!
Investigation results in seizure of drugs, individuals detained
Several people were detained and suspected drugs were seized during an investigation, according to a press release issued by the Cambridge Police Department. According to the release, the CODE Drugs Task Force officers from the police department and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a narcotics investigation on the south side of the City of Cambridge today. During the investigation a vehicle was stopped by a Cambridge K9 Unit along with other patrol officers. A firearm, suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphrenia were seized.
Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Receive State Help to Make Up For Underfunded Years
Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Departments are receiving a fresh round of state aid to make up for previously underfunded budgets. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant Program awarded $198,160 to Haverhill Police, $80,000 to Haverhill Fire and a about a million each to Lawrence Police and Fire Departments. The program is intended to boost public safety departments in cities with least 60,000 people and budgets of less than $200 per capita as of 2010.
NECN
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warning public of scam phone calls that are currently taking place in the state
The Massachusetts State Police would like to make residents aware of scam phone calls that are currently taking place. According to Massachusetts State Police, the calls are spoofing Massachusetts State Police phone numbers. Phone spoofing is the use of a fake ID to hide the real source of an incoming...
Comments / 29