ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

21 arrested in Massachusetts large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation after 32 search warrants executed

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 29

NH
3d ago

Good job officers very proud of you. Let’s get all the drugs off the street. God bless you for your service and work.

Reply
8
Deedee Dahlstrom
3d ago

thank you thank you thank you you stopped a lot of bad things from happening thank you please officers you are wonderful ATF wonderful thank you again

Reply
2
Lisa Sasseville
3d ago

Keep up the good work! and for those who say another group will crop up; you are right but if they CONTINUE to suffer the CONSEQUENCES they eventually will take there business somewhere else.

Reply
2
Related
MassLive.com

Luis Torres of Worcester indicted for alleged drug distribution conspiracy

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Luis Torres for his alleged role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy on Thursday. From Worcester, Torres was indicted on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
WORCESTER, MA
hyannisnews.com

ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT

HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run

BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale

Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
CARVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman

A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
BELLINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts seek to charge driver in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 13-year-old

Police in Massachusetts have announced that the driver of a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that seriously injured a teenaged boy has been identified. Chief Richard Burrows reports that the Acton Police Department has submitted an application for a criminal complaint for the charges of leaving scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation in connection with in a hit-and-run crash that left a juvenile with serious injuries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YAHOO!

Investigation results in seizure of drugs, individuals detained

Several people were detained and suspected drugs were seized during an investigation, according to a press release issued by the Cambridge Police Department. According to the release, the CODE Drugs Task Force officers from the police department and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a narcotics investigation on the south side of the City of Cambridge today. During the investigation a vehicle was stopped by a Cambridge K9 Unit along with other patrol officers. A firearm, suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphrenia were seized.
WHAV

Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Receive State Help to Make Up For Underfunded Years

Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Departments are receiving a fresh round of state aid to make up for previously underfunded budgets. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant Program awarded $198,160 to Haverhill Police, $80,000 to Haverhill Fire and a about a million each to Lawrence Police and Fire Departments. The program is intended to boost public safety departments in cities with least 60,000 people and budgets of less than $200 per capita as of 2010.
HAVERHILL, MA
NECN

Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash

A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy