Lake Charles American Press
Several state, local issues on today’s ballot
It’s decision day for voters in Southwest Louisiana with local runoffs and three proposed constitutional amendments among items on area ballots. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring an ID with them...

Restore Louisiana meets with homeowners still struggling to rebuild
That was the question from more than one of the 60-plus attendees at the Tuesday meeting hosted by Calcasieu Parish Police Jurors Eddie Lewis, District 3 and Mike Smith, District 2. Lewis and Smith set the meeting for residents who still need home repairs — and answers — after applying for or attempting to apply for what they hoped would be available funding from the Restore Louisiana program to help them get homes and lives back on track after the 2020 hurricanes and May 2021 flooding.

Cameron LNG, Entergy La. advance renewable energy deal
Cameron LNG announced Wednesday it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Entergy Louisiana, LLC to negotiate the terms and conditions for a new electric service agreement (ESA) to reduce Cameron LNG’s Scope 2 emissions from the electricity it purchases from Entergy Louisiana, according to a press release from Entergy.
