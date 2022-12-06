ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

The Center Square

Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45

(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant. They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Portable shower/laundry unit one step closer to reality for homeless community

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): The Portable Shower and Laundry Project is gaining some speed in Champaign!. Walls are up on the project we told you about earlier this year. After going 96-hours without a shower to demonstrate what the homeless community in Champaign has to go through, homeless advocate Warren Charter and other advocates got to work. The trailer is set to house 2 showers and larger 275-gallon water tanks. The trailer will also house a deck with 2 portable washer/dryer units, towels, and scrubs to wear while doing laundry.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Fire destroys Danville home

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Fire Chief says a fire completely destroyed a house at 605 Douglas St. early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the address around 1:37 am Saturday morning. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple hose...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Transitions Care & Circle of Friends Adult Day Center

CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

City gets rights to demolish historic tower

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The historic building known to many as the "Bresee Tower" or "Collins Tower." However it's identified, the city of Danville now has the right to tear the structure down after receiving rights to do so from the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The city received the...
DANVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location

Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Finding the best Griswold, Danville’s annual outdoor holiday contest

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of people decorate their homes for Christmas each year, but in Danville, many light up their neighborhoods like Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for the chance to win some prizes and bragging rights. The City of Danville will continue its annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest this […]
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Urbana man arrested for kicking over McDonald's display case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana man was arrested after kicking over a Mcdonald's glass bakery display case, according to police. Police responded to the 600 block of East Green Street, Champaign, who reported that someone kicked over a glass bakery display case. The incident reportedly happened without provocation.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR

Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois prison workers protest over staffing

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. The workers were outside of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The protest came after two officers were stabbed by an inmate at the facility. Employees blame staffing shortages. There are […]
PONTIAC, IL

