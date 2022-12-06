Transitions philosophy is to empower patients and families by providing the tools and support necessary to embrace. Transitions offers the highest quality of end of life care, symptom management, and primary care services. We specialize in supporting individuals and families who are facing the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual challenges confronted when dealing with terminal and chronic illnesses. Paramount to our philosophy is to ensure that our patient is experiencing their final transition on their own specified terms — in comfort and with dignity. In our care, our main objective is always to maximize patients’ comfort and quality of life.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO