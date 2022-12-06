Read full article on original website
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign Co. Public Defender says SAFE-T Act will have little effect on jail population
URBANA — The new Champaign County Public Defender takes over an office with many challenges, but Elisabeth Pollock thinks she’s up to the task. The Urbana native spent the last decade in the U.S. Public Defender’s office before taking the oath for her new office on Monday.
Danville city leaders moving forward with demolition plans for Bresee Tower
City officials say they haven't received any credible or financially stable business plans. They say restoring the building would cost more than 13 million dollars.
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett dies suddenly at age 45, family says
State Senator Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died Friday at age 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife said.
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant. They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it […]
Champaign County rated ‘high’ COVID risk as respiratory viruses rise
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Health experts are saying that COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, leading to changes in mask recommendations for Champaign County. The CDC and IDPH listed 74 of Illinois’ 102 counties as having an elevated level of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 29 of […]
State lawmaker from central Illinois dies, 45
Champaign-area Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital. He was 45. His family said a brain tumor was the cause of death.
WAND TV
Portable shower/laundry unit one step closer to reality for homeless community
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): The Portable Shower and Laundry Project is gaining some speed in Champaign!. Walls are up on the project we told you about earlier this year. After going 96-hours without a shower to demonstrate what the homeless community in Champaign has to go through, homeless advocate Warren Charter and other advocates got to work. The trailer is set to house 2 showers and larger 275-gallon water tanks. The trailer will also house a deck with 2 portable washer/dryer units, towels, and scrubs to wear while doing laundry.
Champaign, Urbana Fire Departments respond to fire at Abbott Power Plant
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments responded to a tank fire inside Abbott Power Plant on Wednesday. Fire crews reported a small, smoldering fire inside a tank undergoing removal at the 1100 block of S. Oak St. at around 9:30 a.m. They quickly extinguished the fire with a single hose. The […]
WAND TV
Fire destroys Danville home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Fire Chief says a fire completely destroyed a house at 605 Douglas St. early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the address around 1:37 am Saturday morning. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple hose...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
WCIA
Transitions Care & Circle of Friends Adult Day Center
Transitions philosophy is to empower patients and families by providing the tools and support necessary to embrace. Transitions offers the highest quality of end of life care, symptom management, and primary care services. We specialize in supporting individuals and families who are facing the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual challenges confronted when dealing with terminal and chronic illnesses. Paramount to our philosophy is to ensure that our patient is experiencing their final transition on their own specified terms — in comfort and with dignity. In our care, our main objective is always to maximize patients’ comfort and quality of life.
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
foxillinois.com
City gets rights to demolish historic tower
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The historic building known to many as the "Bresee Tower" or "Collins Tower." However it's identified, the city of Danville now has the right to tear the structure down after receiving rights to do so from the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The city received the...
chambanamoms.com
Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location
Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
Finding the best Griswold, Danville’s annual outdoor holiday contest
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of people decorate their homes for Christmas each year, but in Danville, many light up their neighborhoods like Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for the chance to win some prizes and bragging rights. The City of Danville will continue its annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest this […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Urbana man arrested for kicking over McDonald's display case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana man was arrested after kicking over a Mcdonald's glass bakery display case, according to police. Police responded to the 600 block of East Green Street, Champaign, who reported that someone kicked over a glass bakery display case. The incident reportedly happened without provocation.
Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR
Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
Illinois prison workers protest over staffing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. The workers were outside of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The protest came after two officers were stabbed by an inmate at the facility. Employees blame staffing shortages. There are […]
