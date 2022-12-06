Read full article on original website
Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi’s successor
(CNN) — House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. After Pelosi announced Thursday that she’d relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years,...
Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar
(CNN) — The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
Federal judge blocks Title 42 rule that allowed expulsion of migrants at US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers
(CNN) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Title 42 — a controversial rule that’s allowed US authorities to expel more than 1 million migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border. Tuesday’s court order leaves the Biden administration without one of the key tools it had deployed to...
A record number of women will serve in the next Congress
(CNN) — A record number of women will be elected to Congress this year, CNN projects — but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate in the 118th Congress will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by this Congress.
How Congress can prevent opioid addiction before it starts
Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act would expand access to FDA-approved non-opioid pain management options.
Brittney Griner arrives in the US after being released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange
(CNN) — Brittney Griner, the American basketball star detained by Russian authorities in February, has safely returned to the United States after being released from custody in a prisoner exchange. US officials who met Griner on the ground Friday morning said she was “in good spirits and incredibly gracious,”...
Twitter Africa employees accuse Elon Musk of discrimination over severance terms
(CNN) — Laid-off employees at Twitter’s Africa headquarters are accusing Twitter of “deliberately and recklessly flouting the laws of Ghana” and trying to “silence and intimidate” them after they were fired. The team has hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the company...
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
(CNN) — The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes. In the letter provided to CNN, the Office for Civil Rights said it will investigate allegations of...
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
(CNN) — Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for...
Minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats to HBCUs, FBI says
(CNN) — The FBI is broadening its outreach to historically Black colleges and universities at the same time the agency’s director announced that one minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats earlier this year against more than 50 HBCUs across the country. “We have worked...
