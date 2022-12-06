ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar

(CNN) — The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

