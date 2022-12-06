Read full article on original website
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Richard Stockinger steps down as CEO of Pollo Tropical parent
Richard Stockinger has resigned as chief executive of Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of the fast-casual chicken chain Pollo Tropical, the company announced on Thursday. Stockinger resigned “to pursue other interests, effective immediately,” Fiesta said. His CFO for the past three years, Dirk Montgomery, was named interim CEO while...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Jason Himber is promoted to CEO of Mina Group
Mina Group President Jason Himber has been promoted to the role of CEO, the company announced Thursday. Himber has been with the multiconcept group since 2021, with increasing responsibilities that have included operations, real estate, construction, business development and marketing, the company said. “When Jason joined the company last year,...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
ConsumerAffairs
Restaurants might start charging you more for the lettuce on your sandwich
The fast food industry has another shortage but it's not something most American fast-food devotees have encountered before – lettuce. What began with pandemic-led supply chain issues, lettuce production was recently dampened by a warm front and widespread crop disease in California’s Salinas Valley – the “Salad Bowl of the World.” Close to 40% of the recent lettuce crop was wiped out, pushing the price of the leafy green up nearly 20% higher than it was a year ago.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Dave & Buster’s profits improve but sales slow
Dave & Buster’s, the operator of a pair of food-and-games concepts, on Tuesday said that its earnings were well above investor expectations, the result of profit margins that came in 320 basis points above where they were in the same period in 2019. But the Dallas-based company also said...
tipranks.com
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Joins the Layoff Bandwagon
PepsiCo is reportedly laying off hundreds of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverage divisions amid mounting macro pressures. Consumer staples giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is reducing its workforce at the headquarters of its North American snack food and beverage divisions, joining the growing list of companies that are laying off workers amid macro challenges. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, citing people familiar with the matter and a staff memo seen by it.
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO: Our Company Is a ‘Funnel’ for Big Brand Partnerships
Polygon Studios, a subsidiary of the India-based blockchain creator, is a “funnel” for consumer-facing brands that want to jump into Web3, according to the media production company’s CEO, Ryan Wyatt. Wyatt, previously head of gaming at YouTube, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Friday the West Hollywood,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chili’s streamlined menu upsets some chicken tender fans
Chili’s Grill & Bar is catching heat from some customers after it removed a longtime fried chicken dish from its menu. The chain in October said it was dropping its Original Chicken Crispers, which featured a unique tempura batter and a softer bite than traditional tenders. Two other Crisper varieties—Crispy and Honey Chipotle—remain on the menu.
theindustry.fashion
FitFlop appoints new Creative Director and Chief Marketing Officer to drive global expansion
Wellness footwear brand FitFlop has announced the appointment of Jude Whyte as Creative Director and Phil Borthwick as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Whyte, who joins FitFlop from MADE where she was Brand Creative Director, starts her role this month and will head-up the brand’s Creative Studio. She will help to drive the brand’s global expansion by leading creative direction and “transforming the customer experience at all touchpoints” - from in-store to digital.
Ryder Launches Drop-and-Hook Trailer Service for Freight Brokerage Solution
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. Currently, COOP has more than 6,000 trailers listed across the United States, with inventory growing daily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005077/en/ Ryder announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
3 Ways Consumers are Driving Change in Retail Logistics for 2023
Here's how retailers can embrace consumer cues on sustainability, transparency and customer service in 2023 and beyond.
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Krispy Kreme names Jeremiah Ashukian CFO
Krispy Kreme on Thursday named Jeremiah Ashukian its new chief financial officer. He will assume the position on Jan. 9. He takes over for Josh Charlesworth, who was named global president and chief operating officer. Ashukian has 20 years of executive finance experience. He most recently worked with Mars Inc....
