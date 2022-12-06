Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
How will CA handle youth fentanyl overdose crisis?
Expect a lot of debate over how California should respond to the state’s mounting fentanyl epidemic when state lawmakers return to Sacramento early next year. Bills dealing with the super-powerful synthetic opioid are already piling up, many of them focused on youth in the wake of a stunning analysis that found fentanyl was responsible for 1 in 5 deaths among 15- to 24-year-old Californians in 2021.
Stolen Time: Portraits of Californians living through wage theft claims
Unpaid overtime. Working through meal breaks. Stolen tips. Being told to show up to work at one time but not clock in until an hour later. For decades California has tried to crack down on wage theft, the failure of employers to pay their workers what they’re legally owed.
California franchise owners fight fast food law
A state law meant to address working conditions among fast food workers could be stopped with a recall. The International Franchise Association (IFA), the world’s largest trade organization for franchise operators, wants to place a referendum on the 2024 ballot to repeal AB 257. The group announced this week it has gathered more than one million signatures from California voters to oppose the law. AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September and creates a 10-member council to set standards for wages, hours and conditions in the fast food industry.
Local law enforcement owns millions of dollars in 'military equipment.' A new state bill seeks to regulate all of that.
With the passage of a new state bill, California’s police departments and sheriff’s offices are facing unprecedented oversight of their so-called “military equipment” arsenals. Assembly Bill 481, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in September 2021, gives governing bodies regulatory power over all such equipment...
State officials announce another delay to start of Dungeness crab season
State officials said Wednesday that the opening of commercial Dungeness crab season would be delayed for the third time this season, in an effort to protect humpback whales and other marine life from entanglements. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said too many whales are...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Vincent Memorial Off to Hot Start
CALEXICO – What a difference a season makes for the Vincent Memorial Catholic High boys basketball team, as the Scots have come roaring out to open the 2022-23 season, rattling off six wins in their first seven games. Vincent Memorial lost its first three games of the 2021-22 season,...
