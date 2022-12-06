A state law meant to address working conditions among fast food workers could be stopped with a recall. The International Franchise Association (IFA), the world’s largest trade organization for franchise operators, wants to place a referendum on the 2024 ballot to repeal AB 257. The group announced this week it has gathered more than one million signatures from California voters to oppose the law. AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September and creates a 10-member council to set standards for wages, hours and conditions in the fast food industry.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO