Laramie, WY

Laramie Girls Seek a Different Ending for 2023 Season [VIDEO]

The Laramie High School girls’ basketball is looking forward to the 2022-23 season that starts this weekend in Riverton and Lander. The way 2022 ended, Laramie would rather forget. LHS went 14-9 last season and took third in the East Conference with a 7-3 record. An 0-2 weekend at the regional tournament soured the season, as the Lady Plainsmen failed to reach the state tournament.
LARAMIE, WY
This Weekend In Laramie: MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS EDITION

Don't miss the University of Wyoming's Holiday Market!. Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park (Until Jan 7) Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park. When: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Where: 1916 E Sheridan Street. More Information: Click Here. Mocha & Mugs...
LARAMIE, WY
Young Laramie Boys Team Out to Prove Themselves [VIDEO]

The Laramie Plainsmen basketball program starts its new season on Thursday with a different direction. There is a new head coach in Drew Evans. Only one starter is back, and LHS lost its only all-state player, but ten players with varsity experience return for a new season. The Plainsmen have...
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000

If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
CHEYENNE, WY
Do This & Get Your Univ. of Wyoming Parking Fines Reduced

As announced yesterday through a release by the University of Wyoming, those who have unpaid parking citations of less than $39 at the University of Wyoming can have their fines reduced by donating nonperishable items for a food drive beginning today through Friday, Dec 16. This is part of the...
LARAMIE, WY
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?

Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
LARAMIE, WY
Here’s Why Laramie is a “Best College Town” of 2023

So, apparently, the U.S. is catching on to something Wyoming already knows... Laramie is one of the "best college towns" in the country for 2023. That's according to a new survey by Wallethub, which dives into the best college towns for 2023 prospective students and why they're so great for students.
LARAMIE, WY
City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code

The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
LARAMIE, WY
Univ. of Wyoming Appoints VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The University of Wyoming has finally found its first full-time vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, according to the university. Welcome, Zebadiah Hall, director of Cornell University’s Student Disability Services (SDS), to the newly appointed position. Hall, who has been an advocate for inclusivity in roles at multiple...
LARAMIE, WY
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie

How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
LARAMIE, WY
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

