Wyoming ‘Black 14′ To Be Honored By NCAA Next Month
14 Black University of Wyoming football players who were kicked off of the team in 1969 for wanting to wear black armbands in a game to protest policies then in place in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be honored with the NCAA Inspiration Award next month.
Laramie Girls Seek a Different Ending for 2023 Season [VIDEO]
The Laramie High School girls’ basketball is looking forward to the 2022-23 season that starts this weekend in Riverton and Lander. The way 2022 ended, Laramie would rather forget. LHS went 14-9 last season and took third in the East Conference with a 7-3 record. An 0-2 weekend at the regional tournament soured the season, as the Lady Plainsmen failed to reach the state tournament.
This Weekend In Laramie: MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS EDITION
Don't miss the University of Wyoming's Holiday Market!. Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park (Until Jan 7) Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park. When: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Where: 1916 E Sheridan Street. More Information: Click Here. Mocha & Mugs...
Young Laramie Boys Team Out to Prove Themselves [VIDEO]
The Laramie Plainsmen basketball program starts its new season on Thursday with a different direction. There is a new head coach in Drew Evans. Only one starter is back, and LHS lost its only all-state player, but ten players with varsity experience return for a new season. The Plainsmen have...
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
Do This & Get Your Univ. of Wyoming Parking Fines Reduced
As announced yesterday through a release by the University of Wyoming, those who have unpaid parking citations of less than $39 at the University of Wyoming can have their fines reduced by donating nonperishable items for a food drive beginning today through Friday, Dec 16. This is part of the...
Laramie’s Annual Ice Fishing Derby Is Open For Registration
The Laramie Plains Lions Club is proud to announce that their 30th annual ice fishing derby will be held January 7 & 8, 2023 and registrations are now open!. Registration opens from December to January 8. Head on over to the West Laramie Fly Store (1657 Snowy Range Rd.) to register.
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?
Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
Here’s Why Laramie is a “Best College Town” of 2023
So, apparently, the U.S. is catching on to something Wyoming already knows... Laramie is one of the "best college towns" in the country for 2023. That's according to a new survey by Wallethub, which dives into the best college towns for 2023 prospective students and why they're so great for students.
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code
The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
Univ. of Wyoming Appoints VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The University of Wyoming has finally found its first full-time vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, according to the university. Welcome, Zebadiah Hall, director of Cornell University’s Student Disability Services (SDS), to the newly appointed position. Hall, who has been an advocate for inclusivity in roles at multiple...
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie
How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Laramie PD’s Officer Justin Johnson Retires After 32 Years
The Laramie Police Department announced on their Facebook page yesterday, that Officer Justin Johnson has retired from the force, after dedicating 32 years to the citizens of the city of Laramie and the county of Albany. He began his journey with the force as a Dispatcher for the Albany County...
